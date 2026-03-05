Questex’s Beauty and Wellness Show New York: The One-Stop Destination for Beauty, Spa and Wellness Professionals Arrives at the Javits Center March 8-10, 2026

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience the future of beauty, spa and wellness first-hand when Questex’s Beauty and Wellness Show New York takes over the Javits Center, March 8-10, 2026. The fusion of two legendary industry brands - The International Beauty Show (IBS) and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) – will provide a 360-degree ecosystem for professionals, bringing together hair stylists, colorists, barbers, estheticians, and spa owners for three days of world-class education, expo filled with top-tier brands and community.

"The 2026 Be+Well New York Show is designed to be an unparalleled powerhouse of inspiration and commerce," said Elizabeth Fanetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director at Questex's Wellness Group. "By uniting two iconic brands, we are providing our community with a more holistic view of the industry, where hair artistry meets advanced skincare and wellness. Our goal is to empower professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-evolving market."

Check out what’s in store at the 2026 Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show New York:

Top-Tier Brands and Specialized Neighborhoods

The 2026 show floor introduces a new layout of specialized “Neighborhoods” to streamline the shopping and discovery experience. Attendees can explore 600+ high-profile brands across various sectors, including:

Hair & Salon Essentials: Featuring industry leaders like Dyson Inc., ULTA Beauty, CHI by Farouk Systems, L3VEL3, Hattori Hanzo Shears, K18 Hair, Pureo, Rolda Cosmetics, GiGi, Parlux, Cree and more!

Featuring industry leaders like Dyson Inc., ULTA Beauty, CHI by Farouk Systems, L3VEL3, Hattori Hanzo Shears, K18 Hair, Pureo, Rolda Cosmetics, GiGi, Parlux, Cree and more! Spa & Wellness: Showcasing product lines and equipment for the esthetician and spa pro including: Circadia, Cosgram, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality, Farmhouse Fresh, Sorella, Hydrafacial, LightStim, Repechage, Dermalogica, Skin Script, Lira Clinical, Zemits, and more!

Showcasing product lines and equipment for the esthetician and spa pro including: Circadia, Cosgram, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality, Farmhouse Fresh, Sorella, Hydrafacial, LightStim, Repechage, Dermalogica, Skin Script, Lira Clinical, Zemits, and more! Nails, Cosmetics, Brows & Lashes: Including Ardell, ALEX Cosmetics, LashBox LA, Bernadette Thompson, LeChat Nail Care Products, PLA, TAD Beauty, VOESH New York, and more!

Including Ardell, ALEX Cosmetics, LashBox LA, Bernadette Thompson, LeChat Nail Care Products, PLA, TAD Beauty, VOESH New York, and more! Tech & Retail Zones: From the latest in the world of nutrition and tech to top apparel, accessories and gifts for your salon, these two areas cannot be missed.

From the latest in the world of nutrition and tech to top apparel, accessories and gifts for your salon, these two areas cannot be missed. What’s New For You Zone: Dedicated areas for first-time exhibitors and the latest technological advancements in beauty and wellness.





Must-See Experiences

Glam + Glow Stage Sponsored by Dyson, where the biggest names in beauty take the spotlight to demo pro techniques. PBA’s Leslie Roste will be on hand Monday, March 9 to discuss the cosmetology and esthetics licensure compacts – what you need to know.

Sponsored by Dyson, where the biggest names in beauty take the spotlight to demo pro techniques. PBA’s Leslie Roste will be on hand Monday, March 9 to discuss the cosmetology and esthetics licensure compacts – what you need to know. Be+Well Lounge is the spot on the show floor for creating long lasting show photo memories and ‘Community Conversations’, curated talks at 12:00pm and 2:00pm on Monday and Tuesday of the show.

is the spot on the show floor for creating long lasting show photo memories and ‘Community Conversations’, curated talks at 12:00pm and 2:00pm on Monday and Tuesday of the show. Wellness Den Sponsored by HigherDose, is the place to unwind and take a break from the expo floor.

Sponsored by HigherDose, is the place to unwind and take a break from the expo floor. Nail & Makeup Competitions Powered by Global Talent Beauty Cup, these live show floor competitions spotlight precision, creativity, and world-class artistry categories from Salon Gel and Gel Tips to Men’s Manicure and Stiletto Nails.

Powered by Global Talent Beauty Cup, these live show floor competitions spotlight precision, creativity, and world-class artistry categories from Salon Gel and Gel Tips to Men’s Manicure and Stiletto Nails. Barber Competitions Sponsored by L3VEL3, watch the industry’s most skilled barbers compete live in high-stakes rounds showcasing precision cutting, creative styling, and pure mastery.

Sponsored by L3VEL3, watch the industry’s most skilled barbers compete live in high-stakes rounds showcasing precision cutting, creative styling, and pure mastery. In-Booth Experiences The education and live experiences continue with the industry’s favorite beauty brands offering meet & greets, demos and more at The Salon at ULTA Beauty, CHI, LeChat and Hattori Hanzo Shears.

16 Specialized Education Tracks and Free Product Focused Education

Spa and Wellness Program Tracks including Esthetics Training, Med Spa & Spa Technology, Science-Backed Skincare, Holistic Wellness

including Esthetics Training, Med Spa & Spa Technology, Science-Backed Skincare, Holistic Wellness Beauty Program Tracks include Hands-On Workshops, Hair Cut/Color Techniques & Trends, Men’s Grooming & Barbering, Makeup, Lashes & Brows, and more!

include Hands-On Workshops, Hair Cut/Color Techniques & Trends, Men’s Grooming & Barbering, Makeup, Lashes & Brows, and more! Business Management focused classes cover: Business Growth & Leadership, Strategic Profitability, Client Relationships & Retail, Social Media & Marketing

Business Growth & Leadership, Strategic Profitability, Client Relationships & Retail, Social Media & Marketing Over 100 complimentary product-focused, brand-led sessions that deepen your product expertise will be available to expo passholders. From ingredient science to application mastery to retail strategies—gain the knowledge from your favorite brands that helps you recommend with confidence, retail with success, and differentiate your services in competitive markets.

Check out the full conference schedule here and free product-focused education classes here.

Top Industry Talent

The Show provides the chance to learn from the experts who’ve spent decades refining their expertise and discover techniques, insights, and trade secrets that will transform how you approach your work. Check out the star-studded lineup of icons from the Spa, Wellness and Beauty worlds.

Attendees may register to attend the Show by clicking here.

Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 8: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 9: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 10: 10:30am – 3:30pm

Upcoming Events

Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show will take place in Las Vegas, June 27-29, 2026, and in Florida, August 30-31, 2026.

For more information on Be+Well New York, visit www.BeWellShowNewYork.com.

About Beauty and Wellness Show New York

Beauty and Wellness Show New York is the new umbrella brand bringing together legendary industry events and media serving hair, skin, and body professionals in the beauty, spa, and wellness industry.

Beauty and Wellness Media and Events includes the Beauty and Wellness Show (the new home of The International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, and Spa Conference), American Salon, American Spa, Spatec, and Sibec, including the former Club Industry events — to create the beauty and wellness industry's largest event and media platform. For more information on subscribing, attending or advertising, visit www.BeWellMediaandEvents.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

