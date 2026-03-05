Flexera achieves back‑to‑back 5‑star honors in 2026 CRN® partner program guide

ITASCA, Ill., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with inclusion in the prestigious 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide. This is the second consecutive year that Flexera has earned a 5-star award in this annual guide that is an essential resource for solution providers seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

“This recognition reflects our belief that modern partnerships are grounded in shared value, not transactions,” said Bill Vergantino, Senior Vice President of Channels & Alliances at Flexera. “It’s why we continue to invest in a partner-first approach and evolve our program with enhancements that help partners differentiate, grow profitably, and deliver greater value for customers managing complex technology environments. Earning CRN’s 5‑Star Partner Program two years in a row validates our focus on building a partner ecosystem designed for long‑term success.”

As solution providers navigate evolving customer demands, new technologies and changing business models, the structure and depth of vendor partner programs play an increasingly critical role in partnership decisions.

Flexera was recognized for its continued evolution of a partner‑first strategy designed to help solution providers capitalize on accelerating change across the market. Over the past year, the company has enhanced its partner program alongside broader investments in its technology portfolio, including the acquisitions of ProsperOps and Chaos Genius, which strengthen Flexera’s FinOps capabilities with autonomous, AI‑driven cost optimization. Together, these efforts demonstrate Flexera’s commitment to enabling partners with both the programmatic support and technology foundation needed to succeed in an increasingly complex channel environment.

“Being included in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects how today’s technology vendors are rethinking their partner programs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “As solution providers navigate new customer demands, business models and technologies, this annual guide serves as a critical resource for identifying vendors that are investing in programs designed to drive long‑term growth and shared success. The guide delivers meaningful insight into what sets each partner program apart, helping solution providers make confident, strategic partnership decisions.”

For the 2026 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team assessed technology vendors based on the strength and breadth of their partner program offerings, including partner training and enablement, pre‑ and post‑sales support, marketing resources, technical assistance and ongoing communication. The resulting guide provides solution providers with meaningful insight into partner programs designed to support sustained success in a rapidly evolving channel landscape.

The 2026 Partner Program Guide is available online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

Reach out to learn more about the Flexera partner program and visit our partner page.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, including the rising costs and risks introduced by AI, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Our Flexera One platform connects the dots between what technology you have, how it is used, what it costs, and where it creates risk, helping teams take control of the increasingly complex IT estate across cloud, SaaS and on-premises. We are leading the way to unify IT Asset Management, FinOps, and SaaS Management with high fidelity data from Technopedia, our proprietary reference library of technology asset data, and intelligent automation fueled by AI. That's why thousands of global organizations rely on the Flexera One platform and Technopedia. Learn more at flexera.com.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

The Flexera Contact:

publicrelations@flexera.com