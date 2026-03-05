DRVN Drops ~30% on Earnings Delay and Restatement -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP Investigates

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) stock closed down approximately 30% on February 25, 2026, after the Company disclosed a delay of its FY 2025 earnings release and a restatement of prior fiscal results. If you lost money on DRVN, you are encouraged to submit your information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations by Driven Brands. On February 9, 2026, the Company filed a Form 8-K attaching a press release with recast quarterly segment financial information for the first three quarters of fiscal year 2025. The filing stated the Company "has recast previously reported quarterly segment financial information for the first three quarters of fiscal year 2025 to reflect the new reportable segments." No explanation was provided as to why the original segment data required recasting.

On February 25, 2026, the Company announced that it would delay its FY 2025 earnings release and that prior fiscal results would be restated. DRVN shares opened down 40% on the news. The restatement affects financial results that the Company had previously reported as accurate across multiple quarterly filings and earnings calls during FY 2025, including revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS figures that management had reiterated as recently as the Q3 2025 earnings call on November 4, 2025.

