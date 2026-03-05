Coinbase Global, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Coinbase Global, Inc., (“Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COIN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/coinbase-global-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Coinbase’s stock price fell as much as 8% during intraday trading on May 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following reports from the New York Times on May 15, 2025, stating that the Securities and Exchange Commission has “been investigating whether Coinbase misstated its user numbers in past disclosures.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising