Technical Textiles Company Evaluation Report 2025: Material Science Leaders Asahi Kasei, DuPont and Freudenberg Drive Innovation and Sustainable Growth

The Technical Textiles Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Technical Textiles. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 11 Technical Textiles Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The technical textiles market represents one of the most dynamic segments within the global textile industry. It emphasizes advanced fiber technologies and functional materials engineered for specific performance outcomes. In contrast to conventional textiles focused on appearance or comfort, technical textiles are developed to deliver properties such as mechanical strength, durability, resistance to heat and chemicals, elasticity, and other specialized attributes suited for demanding industrial, commercial, and institutional applications.



These materials are vital across sectors like automotive (MobilTech), construction (BuildTech), agriculture (AgroTech), healthcare (MedTech), industrial filtration (InduTech), defense (ProTech), and others. Notable characteristics include the use of high-performance synthetic fibers such as aramids, polyesters, and polypropylene; innovative production techniques like non-woven technologies, 3D weaving, coating, and lamination; and an increasing emphasis on sustainability and intelligent functionalities. With the influence of stringent regulations, expanding infrastructure projects, and growing demand for high-performance materials, the global technical textiles market is poised for consistent growth and continuous innovation.



Technical textiles are a specialized class of textile products designed mainly for their functional and technical properties, rather than for aesthetic or decorative purposes. Unlike standard textiles used in garments or interior decor, technical textiles are tailored to meet distinct industrial, scientific, or commercial demands. Depending on their application, these textiles are engineered to offer enhanced mechanical strength, thermal and chemical resistance, long-term durability, filtration efficiency, or flame-retardant capabilities.



They are applied in diverse industries such as automotive (seat belts, airbags), construction (geotextiles, roofing membranes), medical (surgical gowns, implants), agriculture (shade nets, crop covers), defense (bulletproof vests, uniforms), and sportswear (moisture-wicking fabrics, compression wear). Materials used include advanced synthetic fibers like aramids, carbon fiber, polyester, and polypropylene, as well as modified natural fibers for improved performance. These textiles are manufactured through specialized processes including non-woven, woven, knitted, and composite fabric technologies, often enhanced with nanotechnology, coatings, laminations, or functional finishes. As the demand for safer, more efficient, and sustainable solutions increases across industries, technical textiles are playing an increasingly crucial role in modern applications.



Key players in the Technical Textiles market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Berry Global Inc., DuPont, KCWW, 3M, Ahlstrom, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Milliken, and Toyobo Textile Co., Ltd. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Asahi Kasei Corporation



Asahi Kasei Corporation stands out as a top player in the technical textiles market, excelling with its advanced material science capabilities and wide-ranging applications across automotive interiors, infrastructure, and electronics industries. Its operations span regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Europe, offering a diverse technical textile product portfolio. The company's strategic mergers and collaborations significantly bolster its market position, with a focus on sustainable growth and innovation.



DuPont



DuPont is renowned for its comprehensive portfolio and strong market presence globally. The company has expanded its technical textiles offering by acquiring technologies like Tex Tech's Core Matrix, enhancing product functionalities such as ballistic protection. With operations in 50 countries, DuPont's strategic initiatives ensure continuous growth, leveraging its technological leadership to maintain a competitive edge.



Freudenberg Performance Materials



Freudenberg Performance Materials leverages global production capabilities and non-woven technology expertise to serve diverse industrial applications, including automotive and healthcare. The company's focus on innovation and sustainable applications, such as gas diffusion layers for fuel cells, underscores its commitment to advancing its technical textile offerings. Operating more than 35 production sites globally, Freudenberg remains a pivotal player in shaping market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Expanding Key End-Use Industries

3.2.1.2 Government-Led Support and Initiatives for Innovation, Supporting Infrastructure Development, and Promoting Sustainability

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Requirement for High Capital Investment

3.2.2.2 Lack of Consumer Awareness in Emerging Markets

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Demand in Medical & Hygiene Industry

3.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Smart and E-Textiles

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Labor

3.2.4.2 Lack of Specialized Knowledge and Complex Manufacturing Processes

3.3 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Technical Textiles Market

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Spinning Technology

3.7.1.2 Weaving & Knitting Technology

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Dyeing and Printing Technologies

3.7.2.2 Testing and Quality Control Technologies

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Smart Textile Technology

3.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Patent Analysis

3.10.1 Approach

3.10.2 Document Type

3.10.3 Patent Publication Trends

3.10.4 Insights

3.10.5 Legal Status of Patents

3.10.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

3.10.7 Top Companies/Applicants

3.10.8 Us: Top 10 Patent Owners in Last 11 Years



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison Analysis

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Material Footprint

4.7.5.4 Process Footprint

4.7.5.5 Application Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Key Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Others



5 Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Berry Global Inc.

Dupont

Kcww

3M

Ahlstrom

Toray Industries, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Milliken

Toyobo Textile Co. Ltd.

Srf Limited

Tencate Protective

W.Ball & Son Limited (Baltex)

Huesker

Skaps Industries

Delcotex

Officine Maccaferri Spa

Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Johns Manville

Duvaltex

Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd.

Nikol Advance Materials Pvt. Ltd

Nobletex Industries Ltd.

