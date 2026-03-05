Kids Help Phone Announces New Executive Appointments and Board Leadership

TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids Help Phone (KHP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Shields as President and Chief Executive Officer of KHP, effective March 9, 2026, and Aaron Sanderson as President and Chief Executive Officer of KHP Foundation.

These executive appointments mark a momentous milestone in the organization’s evolution and is announced alongside the reappointment of Tracy C. Sandler as Chair of KHP’s Board of Directors and the appointment of Paul Griffith as the inaugural Chair of KHP Foundation’s Board of Directors.

KHP Appoints Mental Health Champion to Continue Scaling Impact

Shields is a highly respected leader in Canada’s mental health sector, bringing more than 25 years of executive experience rooted in impact, scale, and equity. For the past 13 years, she has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Mental Health Association York Region and South Simcoe, where she significantly scaled the organization’s impact and improved mental health access for vulnerable populations by expanding the organization’s workforce from 65 to more than 350 employees, as well as the organization’s budget from $8 million to $50 million. Since 2018, Shields has held a position on the Board of Directors at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

As an authentic, values-driven leader with deep operational expertise, proven scalability and a strong equity lens, Shields’ work is grounded in youth mental health, community impact, and continuous innovation, making her uniquely positioned to lead KHP into its next era.

"I am honoured to join KHP and champion the organization’s important purpose and promise to young people in Canada, especially as young people in Canada are navigating so many new challenges alongside so much uncertainty and stress,” said Shields. “I am eager to work alongside colleagues across the country to accelerate programs and services, research, innovation, and advance the Feel Out Loud movement to remind young people that every feeling matters.”

Sandler joined KHP’s Board of Directors in 2020 and has served as Chair since 2024. A highly respected legal professional, she is a Partner at Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and a longtime supporter of KHP. Her relationship with KHP began in 1991 when she served as one of the original legal counsel working with the organization’s founding partners. Most recently, Sandler has provided valuable oversight to the organization during the CEO recruitment process and launch of KHP Foundation.

Susan Morris, who has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of KHP, will transition to Interim Group Head and Executive Vice President, Finance and Operations following the appointment of Shields as President and Chief Executive Officer of KHP.

“On behalf of the KHP Board of Directors, I extend our deepest thanks and gratitude to Susan for her steady leadership in her interim role,” said Sandler. “Susan’s exceptional impact and unwavering support for youth mental health spans decades, having spent nearly 30 years at KHP, almost as long as the organization has existed.”

KHP Foundation Appoints Visionary Inaugural Leadership

On January 1, Sanderson was appointed as the inaugural President and Chief Executive Officer of KHP Foundation after joining KHP in 2020 as Group Head and Executive Vice President, Advancement and Donor Experience to lead the organization’s fundraising efforts which doubled under his leadership. As an internationally recognized philanthropic leader with more than 18 years of experience supporting children and youth, Sanderson’s new mandate will include shaping the strategy of KHP Foundation while accelerating fundraising capacity to ultimately expand KHP’s impact and reach more young people in Canada.

“Everything KHP does is focused on our purpose and promise to unlock the hope young people need to thrive in their world,” said Sanderson. “For nearly four decades, KHP has been the safe and trusted space for young people to share their feelings 24/7, and the extraordinary, inaugural team at KHP Foundation will help propel our collective impact forward to support youth mental health which is the most pressing challenge facing youth in Canada today.”

As the newly appointed Chair of KHP Foundation, Griffith brings deep governance expertise, a strong entrepreneurial lens, and a longstanding commitment to advancing youth mental health in Canada. Having served on the KHP Board of Directors since 2018, Griffith is a visionary social entrepreneur having founded Over the Edge Global which has raised more than $165 million for countless important causes.

KHP and KHP Foundation to Advance Youth Mental Health in Canada

In 2025, KHP announced the search for a new leader following the appointment of the organization’s former President and Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Hay, to serve in the Senate of Canada . The organization also announced the launch of KHP Foundation , a national youth mental health foundation designed to advance fundraising capacity and long-term sustainability. KHP Foundation and KHP will operate as two distinct but connected entities—an evolution that allows each organization to focus deeply on its core mandate while working seamlessly together to support more young people, in more ways, across Canada.

KHP and KHP Foundation are also pleased to announce the esteemed members of the Boards of Directors for both entities.

KHP Board of Directors:

Tracy C. Sandler, Chair

Partner, Insolvency and Restructuring, Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Jennifer Publicover, Vice Chair

Group Head, RBC Insurance

Carole Shankaruk, Vice Chair

Indigenous Education Coordinator, Mountain View School Division

Neil Manji, Treasurer

Partner, PwC – National Energy, Utilities, and Resources and Industrials and Services Leader

Doug Nathanson, Secretary

Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer and General Counsel of Empire Company Limited and Sobeys Inc.

Brian Ross, Honourary Past Chair

Chief Executive Officer, Jackman Reinvents

Rebecca Shields, Ex-officio (effective March 9)

President and Chief Executive Officer, KHP

Tonie Chaltas

Chief Executive Officer, Achēv

Greg Karpel (effective March 10)

Managing Director and Canadian Practice Co-head, Alvarez & Marsal

John McNain

Head, North American Retail and Small Business Payments, BMO

Margaret Stuart

Corporate Director, Software Executive, Executive Advisor

Anjana Sudharshan

Co-Chair, National Youth Council, KHP

Mark Taylor

President and Chief Executive Officer, Lactalis Canada Inc.

Charmaine C. Williams

Dean and Professor, Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, University of Toronto

Jeremy Wilmot

President and Chief Executive Officer, Interac Corporation

KHP Foundation Board of Directors:

Paul Griffith, Chair

Founder, Over the Edge Global

Tony Cugliari, Secretary

VP, Legal Affairs & General Counsel, Lactalis Canada

Lianne Hannaway, Treasurer

Founder, WealthNuvo Financial

Claire Gillies, Past Chair

Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Division, BT Group

Aaron Sanderson, Ex-officio

President & Chief Executive Officer, KHP Foundation

Mark Cecchetto

Business Executive Officer, Ice Cream, Nestlé Canada

Mona Hunter

Chair, Converge Mental Health & Strategic Advisor, Hunter Family Foundation

Brian Levine

Founder & President, Envision Sports & Entertainment

Lesley Marks

Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Mackenzie Investments

Matt McGowan

SVP, Business Solutions, Bell Media

Linda Schuyler

Chief Executive Officer, Skystone Media Inc.; Co-Creator & Executive Producer, Degrassi

