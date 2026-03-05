TransPerfect Billed Revenues Increase 7% in 2025 to $1.32 Billion

Key Takeaways

$1.32 billion in 2025 revenue, up 7% from the previous year—the company's 33rd consecutive year of growth

Ten strategic acquisitions expand AI capabilities, creative production, and global footprint

GlobalLink® technology licensing revenue increases 18%; GlobalLink NOW (secure AI translation portal) business users surpass 150,000





NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced billed revenue for 2025 of $1.32 billion, an increase of 7%, marking the company’s 33rd consecutive year of revenue growth. The results were driven by a combination of organic sales, strategic acquisitions, and an increase in customer adoption of technology products.

During 2025, TransPerfect expanded its global capabilities through a series of strategic acquisitions, including:

Unbabel : Industry-leading language operations platform that includes TowerLLM (a set of LLM models trained specifically for translation) and COMET (the industry-standard quality estimation framework).

: Industry-leading language operations platform that includes TowerLLM (a set of LLM models trained specifically for translation) and COMET (the industry-standard quality estimation framework). The Mill : Visual content for brands and agencies, specializing in creative production, design, visual effects, and interactive experiences.

: Visual content for brands and agencies, specializing in creative production, design, visual effects, and interactive experiences. MPC Paris : Visual effects (VFX) and post-production for film and television.

: Visual effects (VFX) and post-production for film and television. Blu Digital Group : Technology that automates the distribution of video content for film, TV, and streaming services.

: Technology that automates the distribution of video content for film, TV, and streaming services. H2A : Customer experience, contact center, and business process outsourcing capabilities.

: Customer experience, contact center, and business process outsourcing capabilities. Apostroph Group: Language translation company with multiple offices, primarily in Switzerland and Germany.

Language translation company with multiple offices, primarily in Switzerland and Germany. Technicolor Games and Bear Down Studios: Development, art, and creative capabilities for gaming.

and Development, art, and creative capabilities for gaming. Omnimago and SPEEECH: Studios specializing in dubbing and subtitling.





TransPerfect continued to expand its global footprint in 2025. Most notably, the company opened a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and launched a new contact center in the Philippines.

These divisions and locations work in support of TransPerfect’s long-standing diversification strategy, which focuses on adding capabilities, capacity, and expert team members. Non-translation business units showing growth include Media, Legal, E-Clinical, Consulting, International SEO/SEM, Contact Centers and Customer Support Solutions, and Virtual Data Rooms.

TransPerfect Co-CEO Jin Lee commented, “Our team delivered 7% growth in 2025—which is all the more impressive because an increasing number of translation workflows are suitable for automation—and we pass those savings on to our clients.”

Customer adoption of the company’s technology and AI solutions remained key drivers of growth. GlobalLink® technology licensing revenue increased 18%, with GlobalLink NOW (secure AI translation portal) surpassing 150,000 active client users. AI Consulting also saw double-digit growth in 2025 as more customers sought to streamline operations using LLM technology compliant with their security and privacy policies.

Strong global demand for eDiscovery technology, AI workflows, and consulting services also helped propel TransPerfect Legal, which continues to be one of TransPerfect’s highest-growth divisions.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “The TransPerfect team stands at the ready to assist clients who are facing an environment of vast and rapid technological change. Our growth reflects the profound difference that our teams and our technology products are making for customers.”

The company remains focused in 2026 on expanding its technology portfolio, strengthening vertical-specific solutions, and continuing to help clients securely navigate global expansion, regulatory compliance, and new technologies.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

