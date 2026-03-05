Cooling Fabrics Company Evaluation Report 2025: Coolcore, Ahlstrom and Nan Ya Plastics Strengthen Positions Through Sustainable Fiber Innovation and High-Performance Material Technologies

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooling Fabrics - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 107 companies, of which the Top 16 Cooling Fabrics Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Cooling fabrics are advanced textiles specifically engineered to enhance thermal comfort by actively managing heat and moisture. These materials function through several innovative mechanisms; some utilize advanced moisture-wicking fibers that rapidly pull sweat away from the skin for quick evaporation, creating a cooling effect. Others embed minerals like jade or titanium dioxide directly into the yarn to conduct heat away from the body. The most sophisticated types incorporate phase-change materials (PCMs), which absorb and store body heat when the wearer is warm and release it when they cool down, providing dynamic temperature regulation.



The primary driver for the cooling fabrics market is the sports and outdoor apparel industry, where athletes and fitness enthusiasts demand high-performance wear that helps regulate body temperature during intense activity. This demand is expanding into everyday fashion and workwear as rising global temperatures and a greater focus on personal comfort and wellness influence consumer choices. The application of these textiles is also growing in sectors like home goods for cooling bed sheets and pillows, medical products for fever management, and industrial personal protective equipment (PPE) to mitigate heat stress for workers.



Despite growing demand, certain challenges limit broader market penetration. The advanced technology and manufacturing processes make cooling fabrics significantly more expensive than conventional textiles, which can be a barrier for cost-conscious consumers. The durability of the cooling properties over the garment's lifespan, especially after repeated washing, can be a concern for some technologies. There can also be a trade-off between achieving a high cooling effect and maintaining other desired fabric qualities like softness, texture, and breathability, presenting an ongoing challenge for textile engineers.



Major vendors are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top three companies:

Coolcore (US)



Coolcore is a leading US-based innovator in thermoregulating textiles, renowned for its patented, chemical-free cooling fabric technology. The company operates both as a direct-to-consumer brand and, more significantly, as a key technology partner for the global apparel industry. Its core strategy is focused on ingredient branding, embedding its technology into leading sports, workwear, and lifestyle brands. By offering a sustainable, high-performance alternative to chemical treatments, Coolcore solidifies its niche leadership and expands its applications into new textile markets, including medical and home goods.



Ahlstrom (Finland)



Ahlstrom is a global leader in sustainable, fiber-based specialty materials, serving a diverse range of industries from healthcare to transportation and food packaging. The Finnish company produces a vast portfolio of essential products, including advanced filtration media, medical fabrics, and innovative packaging solutions. Ahlstrom's strategy is centered on providing sustainable alternatives to non-renewable materials, driven by innovation in fiber technology. By focusing on high-growth niches like diagnostics and water filtration, and with a strong presence in India, the company reinforces its position as a critical B2B supplier for a more sustainable world.



Nan Ya Plastics Corporation



Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, a core member of Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group, is a global behemoth in plastics processing, polyester, and electronics materials. Its deeply integrated portfolio includes everything from polyester fibers to the high-tech copper-clad laminates essential for printed circuit boards. Nan Ya's strategy is to leverage its immense scale for cost leadership while advancing its position in high-value electronics materials for AI and automotive applications. The company is also increasingly focused on sustainability by expanding its recycled material offerings, securing its foundational role in global industrial supply chains.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions of Study

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Comfortable Clothing

3.2.1.2 Rapid Urbanization and Improved Standard of Living

3.2.1.3 Rising Awareness About Heat Stress and Health

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Cost Compared to Regular Fabrics

3.2.2.2 Limited Awareness in Developing Regions

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Use in Medical and Healthcare Sectors

3.2.3.2 Development of Sustainable and Recyclable Cooling Fabrics

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Low Market Penetration

3.2.4.2 Competition from Alternative Technologies



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Ecosystem Mapping

4.3 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.6 Technology Analysis

4.6.1 Key Technologies

4.6.1.1 Advanced Moisture-Wicking Fabrics

4.6.1.2 Nanotechnology

4.6.2 Complementary Technologies

4.6.2.1 Hybrid Cooling Systems in Cooling Fabrics

4.6.2.2 Smart Textiles

4.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.6.3.1 Foam Material Technology in Cooling Fabrics

4.6.3.2 Evaporative Cooling Technology

4.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

4.8 Impact of AI/Gen AI



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Player Strategy/Right to Win

5.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in Cooling Fabrics Market

5.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2023

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

5.4.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2023

5.4.2 Market Share of Key Players

5.5 Brand/Product Comparative Analysis

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

5.6.1 Stars

5.6.2 Emerging Leaders

5.6.3 Pervasive Players

5.6.4 Participants

5.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

5.6.5.1 Company Footprint

5.6.5.2 Type Footprint

5.6.5.3 Textile Type Footprint

5.6.5.4 Application Footprint

5.6.5.5 Region Footprint

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2023

5.7.1 Progressive Companies

5.7.2 Responsive Companies

5.7.3 Dynamic Companies

5.7.4 Starting Blocks

5.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2023

5.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/Smes

5.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.8.1 Company Valuation

5.8.2 Financial Metrics

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals



6 Company Profiles

Coolcore

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Ahlstrom

Nilit

Polartec

Texray Industrial Co. Ltd.

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Everest Textile Co. Ltd.

Nanotex

Burlington

Libolon

Columbia Sportswear Company

Liebaert

Heiq Materials Ag

Patagonia

Virus

Tehrani Industrial Group

Hong Li Textile Co. Ltd.

Sun Dream Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Technical Absorbents Limited

Balavigna Mills Pvt. Ltd.

The North Face

Paramo Ltd.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

