Security Meets Scale: Rightworks Appoints New CISO and CMO

NASHUA, N.H., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced the appointments of Anjan Bagchee as Chief Information Security Officer and Gayle Nixon as Chief Marketing Officer. These appointments underscore the company's commitment to strengthening security, accelerating growth, and expanding its market presence. By enhancing both cybersecurity leadership and brand strategy, Rightworks is reinforcing its dedication to delivering exceptional value to the accounting profession through innovation, trust, and operational excellence.



Anjan Bagchee, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Bagchee brings decades of experience leading enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategy, MSP-style operations, GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) programs, and more across FinTech, federal, and high-compliance industries. Most recently, serving as CISO at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Anjan led enterprise security strategy, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and emerging AI governance initiatives that support national-scale financial infrastructure.

With a career spanning executive leadership roles at SS&C Intralinks, BNY Mellon, and EnerNOC, Anjan is an experienced security leader with a strong track record in successfully protecting cloud platforms, online software (SaaS), and large technology systems. He has led company-wide cybersecurity programs, managed incident response, and directed governance, risk, and compliance efforts in highly regulated industries, positioning him well to lead Rightworks' security efforts as it enters its next phase of growth.

"Anjan's deep expertise in cybersecurity strategy and his rare combination of technical acumen and executive leadership enable him to translate complex security challenges into clear organizational priorities that protect businesses and the people who depend on them," said Ian Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Rightworks. "In an era where cyberthreats are growing more sophisticated, and the stakes for accounting firms and their clients have never been higher, he brings an external, customer perspective that will further ensure that Rightworks develops solutions ahead of threats."

Gayle Nixon, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Nixon joins Rightworks with a proven record of building and scaling marketing engines that drive customer acquisition, expansion, and brand leadership in close partnership with sales, product, and customer success, ensuring marketing is a strategic lever for profitable growth.

Prior to Rightworks, Gayle served as CMO at COMPLY, where she led go-to-market strategy and product launches to expand into new FinTech markets and built a scalable revenue engine. At Litera Microsystems, she scaled and transformed a global marketing organization, increased brand visibility, and led marketing integration efforts tied to multiple acquisitions, aligning brand and go-to-market strategy across a growing portfolio while supporting the company's private equity recapitalization. She has also held senior marketing leadership roles at SS&C Intralinks, Rocket Software, and Harte Hanks Trillium Software.

"Gayle brings an exceptional ability to build and scale high-performing marketing organizations that elevate brand presence and drive measurable growth. Her strategic vision and customer-first mindset will be instrumental as we expand our market reach, strengthen our voice in the industry, and deepen engagement with our customers," added Williams.

Together, the appointments of Bagchee and Nixon mark a strategic investment in Rightworks' next phase of evolution and strengthen its foundation to scale securely, accelerate growth, and reinforce customer trust in an increasingly dynamic market.

About Rightworks

Obsessed with all things accounting and finance, Rightworks is the preferred managed application, security, and IT cloud service provider for 70,000+ businesses and accounting and tax firms. Our award-winning platform securely connects critical desktop and cloud applications and offers managed IT services—protecting users and everything from data to devices across all your offices. The result: unified applications, data, teams, and workflows, with full-service network management through one point of contact. Since 2002, innovation, unwavering commitment, and 24/7 support have earned partnerships with market leaders and cultivated a loyal following within the Rightworks Community, the largest peer network for accounting professionals. Learn more: rightworks.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram.

