Computer Aided Engineering Company Evaluation Report 2025: Synopsys + Ansys, Siemens + Altair and Dassault Systèmes Drive Growth with Multiphysics Simulation, Digital Twins, Cloud-Based Engineering

This report offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 15 Computer-Aided Engineering Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Computer-aided engineering (CAE) is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the growing complexity of product designs, increased digitalization, and the integration of advanced technologies across various industries. CAE software tools have evolved considerably in response to the demand for faster time-to-market, lower development costs, and more precise virtual testing. Organizations are increasingly adopting simulation-driven design to improve product performance, cut down on prototyping expenses, and reduce design errors, which in turn is accelerating the use of CAE software tools.



According to Siemens, computer-aided engineering (CAE) involves the use of computer software across different industries to simulate product performance in order to enhance designs or solve engineering challenges. This encompasses the simulation, validation, and optimization of products, processes, and manufacturing tools.



Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.

Top 3 Companies



Synopsys + Ansys

Synopsys + Ansys leads the CAE market with a strong emphasis on developing a comprehensive multiphysics simulation platform. The company expands its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, such as Rocky DEM and partnerships with tech giants like NVIDIA and AWS. Known for its accuracy and depth of capabilities, Synopsys + Ansys delivers immense value through enterprise-wide integration and its focus on cloud, AI, and digital twin technologies. The company's right to win is anchored in its leadership in finite element analysis (FEA), computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and electromagnetics (EM) simulation domains.

Siemens + Altair

Siemens + Altair stands out for its end-to-end digital thread offering that integrates CAE, PLM, and CAD platforms. The company emphasizes digital twins and predictive engineering to support Industry 4.0 applications. Significant investments in simulation tools and the ability to offer cloud-based solutions with flexible pay-as-you-go pricing enable Siemens + Altair to support collaborative engineering. The strategic synergy between Siemens and Altair enhances their coverage across multiple industrial applications, contributing to a substantial share in the CAE market.

Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systemes excels with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, providing a unified collaborative environment for CAE applications. The company is committed to offering robust solutions through virtual twin experiences and a focus on cloud deployment. Dassault's right to win is strengthened by its strong integration of CAD, CAE, and PLM systems, making it a trusted solution provider across regulated industries like aerospace and life sciences. This strategic approach ensures Dassault remains pivotal in supporting complex product engineering and innovative solutions.



