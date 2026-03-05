Cast Elastomers Company Evaluation Report 2025: BASF, Dow and Covestro Lead with Advanced Polyurethane Systems, Sustainable Materials and High-Performance Industrial Applications

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cast Elastomers - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 10 Cast Elastomers Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The cast elastomers market represents a dynamic and consistently expanding segment within the broader polyurethane and elastomer industry. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for high-performance, durable, and customizable materials across a wide range of end-use industries. Cast elastomers are created through a chemical reaction between polyols and isocyanates, resulting in materials known for their excellent abrasion resistance, mechanical strength, elasticity, and resistance to oils, solvents, and extreme environmental conditions.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Cast Elastomers companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Cast Elastomers quadrant. Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

BASF



BASF leads the cast elastomers market with a strong emphasis on polyurethane systems. The company's products, like Elastollan TPU, are extensively used in demanding applications across mining, oil & gas, and automotive sectors due to their durability and high abrasion resistance. BASF's global R&D resources drive its innovation in eco-efficient materials, aligning with the increasing demand for sustainable products. The company's expansive reach, coupled with technological expertise, strengthens its position as a market leader.



Dow



Dow stands out in the market through its innovation in polyurethane technologies. The company is known for VORASTAR and HYPERLAST solutions, offering materials with high toughness and chemical resistance. These are favored across industrial and energy sectors. Dow's global manufacturing capabilities support customized applications for its clients, and its focus on sustainable practices enhances its market appeal, particularly among eco-conscious industries.



Covestro AG



Covestro AG is a prominent player in the polyurethane sector, focusing on sustainable and innovative solutions. Its cast elastomers, part of the Solutions & Specialties segment, cater to a broad range of industries. The company is actively investing in sustainability and regional capacity expansion, reinforcing its competitive edge. Covestro's commitment to product innovation and regional market penetration positions it strongly within the evolving market landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions of Study

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from Automotive, Ev, and Industrial Sectors

3.2.1.2 Technological Innovations Enabling Precision and Sustainability

3.2.1.3 Customization Capabilities Driving Targeted Application Growth

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Health and Safety Concerns

3.2.2.2 Environmental Impact and Sustainability Regulations

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rise of Biocompatible Materials

3.2.3.2 Rapid Industrialization in Developing Economies

3.2.3.3 Irreplaceability of Cast Elastomers

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Precision and Expertise Required in Formulation and Processing of Cast Elastomers

3.3 Impact of Generative AI on Cast Elastomers Market

3.3.1 Introduction

3.3.2 Impact on Cast Elastomers Market



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.3 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Cast Elastomer Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors

4.3.4 Component Manufacturers

4.3.5 End-users

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5 Technology Analysis

4.5.1 Key Technologies

4.5.2 Complementary Technologies

4.5.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.6.1 Methodology

4.6.2 Granted Patents

4.6.2.1 Publication Trends for Last 10 Years

4.6.3 Insights

4.6.4 Legal Status

4.6.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

4.6.6 Top Applicants

4.7 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

5.3 Market Share Analysis

5.4 Revenue Analysis

5.5 Brand/Product Comparison

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.6.1 Stars

5.6.2 Emerging Leaders

5.6.3 Pervasive Players

5.6.4 Participants

5.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.6.5.1 Company Footprint

5.6.5.2 Type Footprint

5.6.5.3 End-Use Industry Footprint

5.6.5.4 Raw Material Footprint

5.6.5.5 Region Footprint

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.7.1 Progressive Companies

5.7.2 Responsive Companies

5.7.3 Dynamic Companies

5.7.4 Starting Blocks

5.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Deals

5.9.2 Expansions

5.9.3 Other Developments



6 Company Profiles

Dow

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Notedome

Ube Corporation

Basf

Huntsman International LLC

Covestro Ag

Wanhua

Era Polymers Pty Ltd

Alchimica S.A.

Carlisle Polyurethane Systems

Chemline, Inc.

Coim Group

Herikon B.V.

Jayantilal J. Gandhi Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Luc Group

Polycoat Products

Reckli

Sapici S.P.A.

Sika Advanced Resins

Synthesia Technology Group

Taiwan Pu Corporation

Tse Industries

Vcm Polyurethanes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjivpt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.