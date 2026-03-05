Luxury Vinyl Tiles Company Evaluation Report 2025: Innovation, Global Reach and Sustainable Flooring Portfolios Position Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries and Tarkett at the Forefront

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Vinyl Tiles - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 14 Luxury Vinyl Tiles Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) are a form of vinyl flooring engineered to mimic the appearance of natural stone or ceramic tiles. They are made up of several layers, including a protective wear layer, a printed design layer, a core strength layer, and a backing layer. LVT is highly regarded for its adaptability, making it suitable for use in various environments such as residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. Its popularity stems from its low maintenance requirements, water and scratch resistance, and extensive design options, appealing to both consumers and interior designers.



Luxury vinyl tiles are constructed from vinyl material and consist of multiple layers, including a wear-resistant top layer and a printed design layer that often imitates natural surfaces like wood, stone, or ceramic. While commonly used as a flooring solution in residential and commercial settings due to their strength, aesthetic flexibility, and easy upkeep, LVT also serves multiple other purposes. In interior design, LVT can be used as a wall covering, providing a durable and attractive alternative to traditional finishes such as paint or wallpaper. In kitchens and bathrooms, LVT functions effectively as backsplashes, offering both moisture protection and visual appeal.



In furniture applications, LVT can be incorporated into surfaces like tabletops and cabinetry to enhance both resilience and appearance. Retail environments use LVT for displays and fixtures, capitalizing on its strength and visual adaptability to highlight products. In the hospitality industry - hotels and restaurants, for example - LVT is used for feature walls, furniture accents, and decorative elements, offering a combination of style and practicality. Additionally, healthcare facilities benefit from LVT's hygienic qualities, ease of cleaning, and resistance to high foot traffic and harsh cleaning agents, making it a practical and versatile material for more than just flooring.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Luxury Vinyl Tiles companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Luxury Vinyl Tiles quadrant. Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Mohawk Industries, Inc.



Mohawk Industries stands as a leading manufacturer emphasizing comprehensive flooring solutions. Dominating North America, Mohawk boasts a coherent system and distribution network that guarantees a competitive edge. The company's product portfolio spans laminates, rugs, wood products, and luxury vinyl tiles under numerous sub-brands, ensuring a vast geographical reach and consistent innovation. By continually refining its product offerings, Mohawk enhances its positioning and market share in the LVT industry.



Shaw Industries Group, Inc.



A wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Shaw Industries is a global entity recognized for its diverse product range including carpets and luxury vinyl tiles. The company's strategic alliances, such as its partnership with Classen Group, complement its comprehensive distribution across continents. Shaw focuses on fulfilling residential and commercial demands via innovative, eco-friendly solutions that support its substantial market share.



Tarkett



Tarkett is renowned for its extensive product development and regional market expansions. With operations in over 100 countries, Tarkett enriches its LVT collections with innovative designs, maintaining a significant presence globally. The company's investment in R&D and sustainability initiatives further solidifies its role as a major manufacturer in the LVT sector. Its diverse product portfolio ensures adaptability to various consumer preferences and needs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions of Study

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Population and Rapid Urbanization

3.2.1.2 Rising Number of Renovation and Remodeling Activities

3.2.1.3 Growing Interest of Consumers in Interior Decoration

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.2.2.2 Rising Environmental Concerns

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rising Demand from Emerging Economies

3.2.3.2 Growing Investments in Construction Industry

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Disposal of Waste



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Digital Printing

4.4.1.2 Glueless Click Systems

4.4.2 Complementary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Noise Reduction Technology

4.4.2.2 Internet of Things (IOT) Technology

4.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.4.3.1 Quantum Guard Elite

4.4.3.2 Waterproof Core Technologies

4.5 Impact of Gen AI on Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.6.1 Introduction

4.6.2 Methodology

4.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

4.8 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

5.3 Revenue Analysis

5.4 Market Share Analysis

5.5 Market Ranking Analysis

5.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.7 Product/Brand Comparison

5.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.8.1 Stars

5.8.2 Emerging Leaders

5.8.3 Pervasive Players

5.8.4 Participants

5.8.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.8.5.1 Company Footprint

5.8.5.2 Region Footprint

5.8.5.3 End-Use Sector Footprint

5.8.5.4 Type Footprint

5.8.5.5 Product Type Footprint

5.9 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.9.1 Progressive Companies

5.9.2 Responsive Companies

5.9.3 Dynamic Companies

5.9.4 Starting Blocks

5.9.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.9.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.9.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.10 Competitive Scenario

5.10.1 Product Launches

5.10.2 Expansions

5.10.3 Other Developments



6 Company Profiles

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Tarkett

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Gerflor

Forbo Group

Armstrong Flooring

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Responsive Industries Ltd.

Lx Hausys

American Biltrite

Milliken

Raskin

Wellmade Performance Floors

Vinylasa

Congoleum

Adore Floors, Inc.

Earthwerks

Floorfolio

Daejin Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Taide Decoration Materials Co. Ltd

Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong New Material Co. Ltd.

Taizhou Huali New Materials Co. Ltd.

Novalis

Beaulieu International Group

