Algorhythm Holdings Announces MTR Foods Joins SemiCab Platform

Indian Packaged Foods Leader Joins Growing Roster of Enterprise Clients Leveraging SemiCab's AI-Powered Freight Network

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME) – a leading AI technology company, today announced that MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd. (“MTR Foods”), one of India’s most recognized packaged foods companies, has joined its SemiCab freight optimization platform. MTR Foods is the fourth new customer onboarded or expanded with SemiCab this year as the platform continues to gain momentum.

Headquartered in Bengaluru and a subsidiary of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla Group, MTR Foods manufactures a wide range of ready-to-eat meals, breakfast mixes, spices, snacks, and beverages that are distributed across India and international markets. MTR Foods parent company, Orkla Group is a global powerhouse in the food and consumer packaged goods industry, with over $7.3 billion in annual sales in 2025, and operations in over 100 countries worldwide.

By joining the SemiCab platform, MTR Foods will gain access to SemiCab’s AI-powered freight orchestration network designed to reduce empty miles, improve load matching, and optimize transportation efficiency across its distribution network. SemiCab’s Collaborative Transportation Platform will enable MTR Foods to scale its logistics operations with greater agility and intelligence—without increasing headcount or infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to welcome MTR Foods to the SemiCab platform,” said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm Holdings. “Their products reach millions of homes across India, and their commitment to operational excellence makes them an ideal partner. By using SemiCab, MTR Foods can reduce transportation waste, cut costs, and strengthen the resilience of its supply chain.”

SemiCab’s cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to orchestrate freight logistics collaboratively across shippers and carriers. By enabling fully loaded round trips and dynamic route optimization, the platform helps shippers pay less and carriers earn more without disrupting existing workflows. This translates to dramatically improved asset utilization and far fewer empty backhaul miles, yielding significant cost savings and sustainability benefits – a value proposition that has proven highly attractive to large FMCG companies looking to boost efficiency and eliminate waste in their logistics operations.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

