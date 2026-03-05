Compact Construction Equipment Company Evaluation Report: Caterpillar, Doosan Bobcat and Kubota Strengthen Leadership with Electrified Machinery, Autonomous Technologies and Manufacturing Expansion

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compact Construction Equipment - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrant evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 17 Compact Construction Equipment Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The growth of the compact construction equipment market is primarily driven by increasing government and private sector investments in the residential, non-residential, and commercial sectors across Asian and North American countries. Additionally, the growing shift toward the electrification of compact construction equipment in Europe and North America is anticipated to drive demand for electric variants, such as mini excavators and telehandlers, in the coming years.



Compact construction equipment refers to machinery designed to perform specific construction or demolition tasks. This category includes portable or semi-permanent machines used for excavation, loading, lifting, hoisting, and compaction operations. These equipment types are also utilized in residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects. All compact construction equipment included in the scope of this study are rated below 120 HP.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Compact Construction Equipment companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Compact Construction Equipment quadrant. Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar



Caterpillar Inc., a leading entity in the construction equipment sector, continues to expand its market dominance through innovative product launches and strategic investments. The company boasts a wide-ranging product portfolio including diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and compact construction equipment. Recent developments include the launch of battery-powered compact equipment and the expansion of manufacturing facilities in North America. Caterpillar's strategic focuses are rooted in enhancing operational efficiencies and sustainability, catering to the global demand for eco-friendly construction solutions. This approach has notably increased its company market share and solidified its position in the industry as a leader in compact construction equipment.



Doosan Bobcat



Doosan Bobcat has established itself as a prominent manufacturer with a strong emphasis on innovation and strategic partnerships. Their investment in research and development is geared toward producing cutting-edge technologies like autonomous compact equipment. By developing remote operation technologies and engaging in strategic partnerships with technology providers, Doosan Bobcat not only enhances its company product portfolio but also strengthens its market position globally. Expansion efforts, such as opening new facilities in emerging markets, further solidify its competitive stance.



Kubota Corporation



Kubota Corporation remains a formidable player with significant advancements in compact construction equipment designed for efficiency and sustainability. The company's strategic focus includes expanding its dealer network and increasing production capacity to meet growing global demands. By launching innovative new products and expanding operations in Europe and Asia, Kubota enhances its market share and reinforces its identity as a leader in the industry. These initiatives are key to maintaining their competitive edge and supporting further growth in diverse markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rapid Urbanization in Residential and Commercial Sectors

3.2.1.2 Rising Cost and Shortage of Skilled Labor

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Stringent International Trade Policies and Events

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Advancements in Hydrogen-Propelled Compact Equipment

3.2.3.2 Enhancements in Autonomous Compact Construction Equipment

3.2.3.3 Rapid Digitalization of Services

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Battery-Related Issues in Electric Compact Construction Equipment

3.2.4.2 Supply Chain Issues for Biodiesel and Hydrogen Fuels

3.3 Impact of AI/Generative AI

3.4 Technology Analysis

3.4.1 Key Technologies

3.4.1.1 H2-Ice for Compact Construction Equipment

3.4.1.2 H2-Fuel Cells for Compact Construction Equipment

3.4.2 Complementary Technologies

3.4.2.1 Monitoring and Diagnostic Technologies

3.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.4.3.1 Grade Control System

3.5 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences & Events, 2025



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2025

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players, 2019-2023

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint

4.5.5.1 Overall Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Equipment Type Footprint

4.5.5.4 Propulsion Type Footprint

4.5.5.5 Function Footprint

4.6 Company Valuation

4.7 Financial Metrics

4.8 Brand/Product Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansion

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Doosan Bobcat

Caterpillar

Cnh Industrial N.V.

Kubota Corporation

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Deere & Company

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Ab Volvo

Sany Group

Xcmg Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hd Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Wacker Neuson SE

Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Escorts Kubota Limited

Manitou Group

Liebherr

Ammann Group

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Gehl

The Charles Machine Works, Inc.

Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

