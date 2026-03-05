iFLYTEK Introduces AINOTE 2, the World’s Thinnest AI E-Ink Tablet, at MWC26 in Barcelona

Barcelona, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK, a global leader in intelligent speech and AI technologies, introduced AINOTE 2 during its global launch event at MWC26 in Barcelona. Under the theme “AI for Use, AI for Trust,” the company unveiled new products and AI upgrades, where AINOTE 2 stands out as an AI-powered e-ink tablet designed to enhance professional productivity through focused thinking, secure communication, and smarter workflows.





More than a digital notebook, AINOTE 2 combines a paper-like writing experience with an ultra-thin design certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s thinnest e-ink tablet. It delivers a distraction-free workspace that helps professionals stay focused and work efficiently in demanding environments.

AI For Use: Turning Information into Decisions

In professional settings, meetings often require constant note-taking, dividing attention and leading to missed details and time-consuming follow-ups.

AINOTE 2 reduces that burden with one-click recording and real-time transcription in 16 languages, automatically capturing conversations so users can stay fully engaged. Real-time translation in 11 languages and speaker identification further support seamless cross-border collaboration.

Its paper-like display with low handwriting latency enables natural, responsive writing, allowing users to jot down ideas or sketch thoughts without disrupting the flow of discussion. Handwritten notes can be converted into searchable text in 133 languages, ensuring insights are preserved and easy to retrieve.

At iFLYTEK’s global launch event during MWC26, the company also announced expanded AI capabilities through premium service, including enhanced large-model support such as Gemini 3 and offline transcription.





AI for Trust: Privacy-First by Design

Recognizing growing concerns around data privacy, AINOTE 2 supports offline transcription, which allows sensitive conversations to be recorded and processed without an internet connection, reinforcing trust in professional and privacy-sensitive scenarios.

Built for Professional Workflows Across Roles

At just 295 grams and 4.2 mm thin, AINOTE 2 slips easily into a work bag and supports comfortable all-day carry, while still providing a full 10.65-inch e-ink workspace for focused reading and note-taking.

It is built for a range of professionals: executives who need clear meeting insights and fast decisions; sales teams capturing client needs and next steps; and students or researchers organizing ideas from lectures and readings into structured knowledge.





“AINOTE 2 is designed with the aim of creating a quiet, focused space where ideas can form clearly and decisions can be made with confidence,” said Conan Guo, General Manager of Global Business and CPO of AINOTE. “Meanwhile, we’re also committed to more sustainable product design, incorporating eco-conscious materials in our products to support long-term environmental responsibility.”

iFLYTEK will exhibit AINOTE 2 at Hall 4, Stand B20, MWC Barcelona 2026, taking place March 2–5. Visitors are invited to experience how AI-driven note-taking, real-time transcription, and distraction-free design come together to redefine professional productivity.

For more information, visit: https://iflytek.info/45Zdxje

Media contact: Jack Zheng, jkzheng@iflytek.com



