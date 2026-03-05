Automotive Piston Company Evaluation Report 2025: MAHLE, Tenneco and AISIN Advance Lightweight Technologies, Hybrid-Ready Designs and High-Efficiency Engine Components

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Piston - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 102 companies, of which the Top 14 Automotive Piston Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The global automotive piston market is projected to grow from its current substantial value to a significantly higher value over the next decade, expanding at a steady rate. This growth can be attributed to the steady global demand for internal combustion engine vehicles, encompassing passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Further, stringent emission regulations and the need for improved fuel efficiency push manufacturers to develop advanced piston technologies.



The growth perspective for automotive pistons is mainly in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific and other regions, like India, Thailand, and Brazil, which have a high proportion of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles, with a considerable share for CNG and other alternate fuel engines. Despite electrification developments in the heavy-duty segment, diesel is expected to remain the primary fuel source for heavy trucks and buses & coaches. It will remain strong in the foreseeable future. These vehicles would be installed with lightweight and efficient engines that would fulfill fuel-efficient and low-emission engine requirements.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Automotive Piston companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Automotive Piston quadrant.



Key Players:

Major vendors in the Automotive Piston market are MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (US), AISIN CORPORATION (Japan), and Kolbenschmidt (Germany),etc.



These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top three companies:

MAHLE GmbH



MAHLE focuses on advanced piston technologies that enhance engine efficiency and support sustainability. It develops lightweight, high-strength components and has pioneered innovations like 3D-printed aluminum pistons. The company serves both passenger and commercial vehicle segments and is actively involved in hydrogen engine projects. MAHLE maintains a strong global presence and collaborates with OEMs to expand its market footprint.



Tenneco Inc.



Tenneco emphasizes high-efficiency and low-emission piston solutions tailored for various engine types, including gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and alternative fuels. It leverages precision engineering and surface technologies to improve durability and thermal performance. Tenneco also supports the aftermarket through its Motorparts division, ensuring a stable revenue stream beyond OEM contracts.



AISIN CORPORATION



AISIN is committed to producing lightweight and durable pistons that align with the shift toward fuel-efficient and hybrid vehicles. It has expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions and is diversifying into electric vehicle components. With manufacturing facilities across Europe and Asia, AISIN ensures reliable supply chains and adapts to regional market needs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Gasoline Vehicles

3.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Lightweight Pistons

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Increase in Adoption of Electric Vehicles

3.2.2.2 Growing Trend of Smaller 3-Cylinder Engine

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Manufacturing of Pistons Using Alternative Materials and Advanced Manufacturing Processes

3.2.3.2 Implementation of H2-Ice in Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Manufacturing High-Quality, Cost-Effective Pistons

3.3 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1 Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.2 Component Suppliers

3.5.3 Engine Manufacturers

3.5.4 Oems

3.6 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.7 Supplier Analysis

3.8 Technology Analysis

3.8.1 Key Technologies

3.8.1.1 Material Innovation in Automotive Pistons

3.8.1.2 3D Printing of Automotive Pistons

3.8.2 Adjacent Technologies

3.8.2.1 Developments in Cylinder Liners

3.8.3 Complementary Technologies

3.8.3.1 Digital Twin Technology

3.9 Patent Analysis



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2020-2024

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Vehicle Type Footprint

4.5.5.4 Shape Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.8 Brand/Product Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

4.9.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Mahle Gmbh

Tenneco Inc.

Aisin Corporation

Kolbenschmidt Pistons

Shriram Pistons

Dongsuhfederal-Mogul Co. Ltd.

Npr-Riken Corporation

India Pistons Ltd.

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Hirschvogel Group

C.S. Piston (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

Pt Astra Otoparts Tbk.

Honda Foundry Co. Ltd.

Menon Group

Ross Racing Pistons

Cp Carrillo

Capricorn Group

Cosworth

Bohai Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.

Tomei Powered Incorporated

Lallsons Piston & Rings Pvt. Ltd.

Atrac Engineering Co.

Wiseco

Jepistons

Gibtec Pistons

Dong Yang Piston

