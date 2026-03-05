B2PRIME Secures SCB Licences, Advancing Multi-Asset Trading

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2PRIME Group , a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has officially obtained two licenses from the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB). For the Group, this is mainly a step towards offering reliable and fully regulated trading solutions in the digital assets field.

An expansion into digital assets

As a part of B2PRIME's global growth strategy, the company now operates under one more regulatory regime, having two licenses:

Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act (DARE) — License No. DARE-DAB-034

Securities Industry Act (SIA) — License no. SIA-F259

New licenses specifically enable B2PRIME to roll out regulated digital asset classes. With this step, the company is planning to expand its offering, enabling clients to access crypto market liquidity and competitive pricing within The Bahamas’ regulated framework.

“Our clients demand access to Crypto Spot and Perpetual Futures, but they also need absolute confidence that their funds are secure. The SCB framework provides that essential layer of trust and client protection. We are pairing this trusted legal foundation with the advanced trading experience, giving our users high-quality trading conditions they expect from B2PRIME,” mentions Alex Tsepaev, Chief Strategy Officer, B2PRIME Group.

Why the Bahamas

The Bahamas has long established itself as a modern and understandable jurisdiction for financial and digital assets. The SCB's regulatory framework, particularly the DARE Act, provides a transparent legal foundation for market participants. For B2PRIME clients, obtaining such licenses means confidence that trading takes place in a reliable legal environment.

“The Bahamas provides regulation for digital assets, which means we are bringing a secure, reliable trading experience to the traders allowing them to have access to high-demand crypto assets with confidence,” notes Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder & Executive Director of B2PRIME Group.

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by CySEC, DFSA (Dubai), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), FSA (Seychelles), and SCB (Bahamas) the Group offers access to competitive multi-asset liquidity and institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

Regulatory note

This announcement relates to B2B Prime Services Bahamas Ltd, a company incorporated under the laws of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas with Company Registration Number 212219B. The Company is authorized and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act (DARE) with license number DARE-DAB-034, and under the Securities Industry Act (SIA) with license number SIA-F259. Its registered office is located at Aristo House, Balmoral, Sanford Drive, Nassau, The Bahamas. Client eligibility, product availability, and conduct obligations apply as per SCB rules.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading Crypto Spot, Perpetual Futures, and CFDs involves high risk of significant or total loss due to volatility, leverage, and market factors. Not suitable for all investors.

Contact

B2PRIME Group

sales@b2prime.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e2fc70e-7a01-49fb-8db5-307dd20f757b