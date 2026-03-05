FG Communities Completes Acquisition of Three Communities in Morganton, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition of three manufactured housing communities in Morganton, NC.

This acquisition brings FG Communities' total to seven communities owned in Morganton. The company has developed significant scale in Western North Carolina, and this latest acquisition further strengthens its presence in this fast-growing market.

Residents of these communities enjoy an outstanding quality of life, with outdoor recreation at Lake James and the Blue Ridge Mountains, a thriving downtown filled with shops and restaurants, and the vibrant city of Asheville just one hour away.

That growth, however, has created a significant and increasing shortage of affordable housing. These communities in Morganton provide residents with a quality, affordable place to call home in one of the most desirable regions in the Southeast.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, "Morganton is a market we know well and believe in deeply. With seven communities now in our portfolio here, we have the scale to operate efficiently and serve our residents at the highest level. Western North Carolina continues to grow, and we intend to grow right along with it."

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 76 properties with over 3,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

