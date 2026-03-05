Stratos Jets Recognized for Raising the Standard in Private Aviation on World’s Greatest TV Show

Orlando, FL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos Jets, the world’s only private jet charter brokerage franchise, was featured on the nationally televised series World’s Greatest. The feature highlights the company’s elevated standard of excellence, safety, transparency, and professionalism across private aviation through its franchise model.

The segment, produced by How 2 Media, takes viewers inside Stratos Jets’ operations. It shows how the company empowers independently owned and operated jet charter brokerages throughout the entire spectrum of private aviation. The feature explores the company’s robust suite of private aviation technology and relationship-driven advisory approach. Filming took place at Stratos Jets’ Orlando headquarters and features interviews with leadership and agency owners.

“We selected Stratos Jets for the World’s Greatest because they represent the gold standard in private aviation,” said Robert Baccarie, Chief Production Officer at How 2 Media. “Their unwavering commitment to setting elite safety benchmarks, transparent client-first approaches, operational expertise, and forward-thinking use of technology clearly position them as an industry leader that continues to elevate what clients should expect from private air travel, making them a natural choice to be recognized on our show.”

World’s Greatest documents Stratos Jets’ differentiated model, which blends aviation expertise with advanced infrastructure. This approach equips its nationwide network of independently owned and operated agencies to deliver consistent, high-touch service to charter clients. The segment highlights Stratos FMS, its proprietary platform, which provides agencies with real-time aircraft sourcing, compliance oversight, and trip coordination. It continues the story with the company’s air carrier vetting process and culture of risk-managed private aviation.

The segment also spotlights three Stratos Jets agency owners whose careers in private aviation illustrate how the franchise model supports growth and long-term success. Anthony Angelini, owner of Angelini Jet Agency, shares his story of developing skills within Stratos Jets, experiencing the company’s service standards, culture, and operational rigor before launching his own agency. Antonio Ferrara, owner of Allied Jet Agency, highlights how Stratos Jets provides resources like proprietary technology, national brand recognition, and an insurance framework that would be difficult to replicate independently. Chris Bryan, owner of Pro Jet Agency, shares how the franchise model enabled rapid growth without the significant upfront capital typically required to launch a charter brokerage, while also operating under an ARGUS-certified brokerage that brings credibility.

“Being featured on World’s Greatest is a meaningful recognition of the standards of excellence and integrity our team and agencies uphold every day as we build a better future of private aviation,” said Joel Thomas, Founder and CEO of Stratos Jets. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to showcase our mission of glorifying God through our work and the ways we empower and support our agencies with advanced technology and strong partnerships with the industry’s leading air carriers.”

The World’s Greatest segment featuring Stratos Jets aired nationally and is now available for viewing online. Watch the full Stratos Jets feature on World’s Greatest here .

About Stratos Jets

Stratos Jets is the world’s only private jet charter franchise, providing the technological, operational, and safety infrastructure that empowers a network of independently owned aviation agencies to perform at an institutional level. Powered by the proprietary Stratos Flight Management System (FMS), the company delivers real-time aircraft sourcing, compliance oversight, transparent pricing, and 24/7 coordination for every trip. Since 2007, Stratos has been committed to raising the standard of professionalism in private aviation through safety leadership, transparent advisory services, and client advocacy. Learn more at stratosjets.com