Cloud OSS BSS Company Evaluation Report 2025: Amdocs, Salesforce and NEC Drive 5G Monetization, AI-Led Operations and Cloud-Native Telecom Transformation

This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 23 Cloud OSS BSS Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The global cloud OSS/BSS market is gaining momentum as it enables communication service providers (CSPs) to evolve into comprehensive digital service providers (DSPs) by delivering a superior omnichannel customer experience through cloud-enabled support systems. With the advent of new technologies, traditional OSS/BSS solutions are being replaced by modern digital cloud-based alternatives that offer seamless connectivity for telecom and mobile operators.

These solutions support automated service fulfillment, enhance customer experience, accelerate service delivery, lower operational costs, and improve overall productivity and efficiency. The ongoing demand for evolving customer expectations has compelled CSPs to upgrade their infrastructure in order to manage networks and customer-focused services, leading to the adoption of modern OSS/BSS systems.



Cloud OSS/BSS is reshaping the service offerings of communication service providers (CSPs). By leveraging cloud platforms, the telecommunications sector can better address both business and technical challenges. This adoption enables CSPs to respond more rapidly, reduce operational expenses, scale their operations as needed, and improve resource sharing, automation, and system monitoring.



Key players in the Cloud OSS BSS market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Amdocs, Salesforce, NEC, Huawei, Ericsson, Oracle, CSG, HPE, Nokia, ZTE, Comarch, IBM, Optiva, Mavenir, STL, Hughes, Comviva, Whale Cloud, Tecnotree, Subex, Cerillion, Infovista, and TEOCO.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Amdocs



Amdocs is a leader in the Cloud OSS BSS market, holding a significant market share. The company offers a comprehensive suite of digital BSS, service orchestration, and cloud-native monetization solutions, supporting telecom operators through multi-cloud environments. Amdocs emphasizes dynamic policy control, 5G monetization, and real-time customer experience, bolstered by its integration capabilities with Tier-1 telecom operators worldwide. Their strategic focus on AI operations, API frameworks, and DevOps methodologies enables them to reduce operational complexities and foster innovation, ensuring relevance in the evolving telecom ecosystem.



Salesforce



Salesforce is another key player, leveraging its strengths in CRM, customer engagement, and AI-driven process automation. The company's Telecom Cloud platform offers CSPs tools for customer lifecycle management within a cloud-native environment. Salesforce has bolstered its offerings through strategic acquisitions, such as Vlocity, enhancing its ability to deliver customized BSS solutions. The company's rapid deployment models and process-centric designs help telecom providers improve agility and customer outcomes.



NEC



NEC, through its Netcracker subsidiary, captures a considerable market share with its end-to-end orchestration capabilities. The company's cloud-native portfolio spans digital BSS and service assurance, supporting functionalities like network slicing and automated lifecycle management. NEC is recognized for executing complex transformation projects and investing in AI-led assurance, positioning them as a vital participant in the cloud OSS BSS landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview and Industry Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Tailored Cloud Oss Bss Solutions

3.2.1.2 Increasing 5G Adoption to Surge Demand for Cloud Oss Bss

3.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Convergent Billing Systems

3.2.1.4 Large-Scale Implementation of Sdn and Nfv

3.2.1.5 Growing Need to Reduce Capex and Opex

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Concerns Over Data Privacy Hindering Adoption of Solutions

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Adoption of Cloud Technologies to Transform Telecom Industry

3.2.3.2 Growth of Telecom Industry With Next-Generation Operation Systems and Software Framework

3.2.3.3 Operators Taking Service Innovation to Next Level for Monetizing and Marketing IOT

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 High Volume of Customer Transactions and Increasing Complexities in Network Management

3.2.4.2 Lack of Technical Proficiency for Implementing Cloud-Native Oss Bss Solutions

3.3 Brief History of Cloud Oss Bss

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1 Solution Providers

3.5.2 Connectivity Providers

3.5.3 System Integrators

3.5.4 Service Providers

3.5.5 End-users

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

3.6.1.2 Microservices and Cloud Native Architectures

3.6.1.3 Digital Twin

3.6.2 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.2.1 Software-Defined Networking

3.6.2.2 Network Function Virtualization

3.6.2.3 Multi-Access Edge Computing

3.6.3 Complementary Technologies

3.6.3.1 Devops and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment

3.6.3.2 Cybersecurity Solutions

3.6.3.3 Open Apis and Interoperability Standards

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.7.1 Methodology

3.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.9 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.10 Key Conferences and Events in 2025-2026

3.11 Technology Roadmap for Cloud Oss Bss Market

3.11.1 Cloud Oss Bss Roadmap Till 2030

3.11.1.1 Short-Term Roadmap (2025-2026)

3.11.1.2 Mid-Term Roadmap (2027-2028)

3.11.1.3 Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

3.12 Impact of AI/Generative AI on Cloud Oss Bss Market

3.12.1 Use Cases of Generative AI in Cloud Oss Bss



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Regional Footprint

4.7.5.3 Component Footprint

4.7.5.4 Cloud Type Footprint

4.7.5.5 Operator Type Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2025

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.9.1 New Product Launches and Enhancements

4.9.2 Deals



5 Company Profiles

Amdocs

Salesforce

Nec

Ericsson

Oracle

Huawei

Hpe

Optiva

Nokia

Csg

Zte

Comarch

Subex

Teoco

IBM

Infovista

Comviva

Cerillion

Whale Cloud

Hughes

Mavenir

Stl

Tecnotree

Bill Perfect

Telgoo5

Nmsworks Software

Wavelo

Chikpea

Bluecat

Kentik

Knot Solutions

