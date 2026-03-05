Visionary Holdings (NASDAQ: GV) Provides 2026–2027 Growth Outlook; RAMU Anti-Aging Product Line Targets Potential $30 Million Annual Sales

HONG KONG, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GV) (“Visionary” or the “Company”), a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on healthcare services, medical aesthetics, and advanced biotechnology applications, today provided its 2026–2027 business outlook and strategic growth priorities as the Company continues executing its expansion into global healthcare and medical aesthetics markets.

Over the past year, Visionary has progressively repositioned its strategic focus toward higher-margin healthcare services and medical aesthetics businesses. The Company has previously announced initiatives aimed at expanding into international healthcare markets, including North America and Europe, through product commercialization, healthcare service collaborations, and international distribution partnerships.

Management believes that the global medical aesthetics and anti-aging industry continues to demonstrate strong long-term growth potential, driven by increasing consumer demand for advanced aesthetic treatments and regenerative healthcare solutions.

2026–2027 Business Outlook

Management believes that the period from 2026 through 2027 may represent an important stage in the Company’s commercialization and international expansion within the healthcare and medical aesthetics sectors.

Visionary expects that the commercialization of its RAMU anti-aging product line, part of the Company’s medical aesthetics and regenerative healthcare portfolio, may become an important driver of revenue growth during this period.

Based on current market expansion plans and distribution arrangements, management believes that RAMU-related product sales could potentially reach approximately US$30 million in annual sales, subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals, and operational execution.

The Company also expects that these business segments may deliver relatively higher gross margins compared with certain legacy businesses, reflecting the premium positioning of medical aesthetics and anti-aging products within the global healthcare and wellness market.

Revenue recognition and financial results will be determined in accordance with applicable accounting standards and the Company’s financial reporting cycles.

Strategic Growth Priorities

Expansion into International Medical Aesthetics Markets

Building on previously announced initiatives, the Company plans to continue expanding its presence in international healthcare markets, including North America and Europe, through product commercialization, distribution partnerships, and healthcare service collaborations.

Commercialization of Anti-Aging Products

Visionary intends to accelerate the commercialization of its RAMU anti-aging product line, targeting premium medical aesthetics and regenerative healthcare applications.

Development of Integrated Healthcare Services Platform

The Company plans to further develop healthcare service platforms that combine medical aesthetics products, wellness services, and advanced biotechnology applications.

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiyong Hou, Chief Executive Officer of Visionary Holdings, commented:

“Visionary has been actively advancing its strategic transition toward healthcare services and medical aesthetics. We believe the period from 2026 to 2027 represents an important stage for the commercialization of our products and the expansion of our international healthcare initiatives.

Our strategy focuses on combining product commercialization, healthcare services, and international partnerships. We believe that the RAMU anti-aging product line, together with our expanding healthcare service network, may create meaningful growth opportunities for Visionary in the global medical aesthetics and wellness markets.”

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

