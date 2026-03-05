Kinetic Fiber Earns 2026: ‘Best Multi-Gig Internet Value Award’

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leader in residential and business fiber internet, proudly announced today that it won the 2026 Best Multi-Gig Internet Value Award from Compare Internet. The recognition reflects Kinetic’s commitment to delivering a better internet experience, for better value, to more communities across the country.

The third-party expert technology comparison website recognized Kinetic for its multi-gig speed plans packed with features like Wifi 7, as well as its long-term price stability to eliminate bill creep.

Kinetic’s 3-year price guarantee differs from other providers that hook customers with a great promotional rate for year one then increases each year after.

“We’re honored that Compare Internet recognized Kinetic with the 2026 Best Multi-Gig Internet Value Award,” said Cliff Dinwiddie, Kinetic’s chief marketing officer. “We’re raising the bar on our 100% fiber internet service by giving customers everything they need to lead their best lives at a better value. This includes better pricing, better speeds, Wifi 7 and our Kinetic Promise™, which is a professional install from a technician who won’t leave until every room and every device is connected. We’re committed to delivering a better internet experience for our customers, and this award lets us know we’re getting the job done.”

Compare Internet also recognized Kinetic for expanding reliable, high‑speed fiber to more communities that larger fiber providers may often ignore, including small towns and rural areas, places where multi-gig fiber is considered “rare.”

“Fiber technology can enhance day-to-day activities of our customers, and bolster our communities’ economies,” said Stacie Vongvanith, Kinetic’s chief customer officer. “That's why we’re reaching farther and expanding our network faster to ensure more communities across the country have access to better speeds, and better experiences at a better value to drive economic growth, and increase digital equity and our customer’s quality of life. Fiber helps everyone live their best lives.”

The Best Multi-gig Internet Value accolade follows CNET’s 2025 recognition naming Kinetic Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider, as well as Newsweek’s 2025 recognition naming Kinetic Best High-Speed Rural Internet for a second year in a row.

To select winners, Compare Internet uses data, analyzes technology and looks at what really matters to consumers when it comes to internet connection. The awards celebrate providers who are doing things right: pushing boundaries, keeping promises, and putting their customers first.

For more information on Kinetic Fiber Internet, visit GoKinetic.com.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at gokinetic.com.

