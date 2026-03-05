BTCC TradFi Hits $200 Million Volume Since February Launch, Celebrates with Zero-Fee Campaign on Gold and Silver

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LODZ, Poland, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that its recently launched TradFi product has surpassed $200 million in cumulative trading volume since going live on February 10, 2026. To celebrate this milestone, BTCC is introducing a zero-fee trading campaign for the XAU and XAG pairs, where participants can earn up to 10 grams of gold through a tiered volume bonus program.

The $200 million milestone demonstrates strong demand for traditional market access among crypto traders. BTCC TradFi, launched in February 2026, enables users to trade traditional financial instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and equities, directly on the BTCC platform using USDT as margin and settlement currency. TradFi aims to remove barriers for crypto traders to gain exposure to the global traditional financial markets.

Running from March 5 to March 19, 2026, the zero-fee campaign waives all trading fees on XAU and XAG pairs. Alongside the 0-fee promotion, users can also participate in a tiered bonus program based on the total TradFi trading volume during the campaign. Participants can earn up to 10g of gold by reaching the milestone of 5,000,000 USDT in cumulative trading volume across all TradFi pairs.

Precious metals have been among the most actively traded asset classes on BTCC's platform. In 2025, tokenized gold on BTCC recorded $5.72 billion in trading volume, with Q4 volume surging 809% over Q1, underscoring sustained user interest in precious metals. This momentum sets the stage for the zero-fee campaign on XAU and XAG, giving both new and existing users a cost-free entry point into one of the platform's most in-demand markets.

For traders seeking traditional market exposure without leaving the crypto ecosystem, BTCC TradFi offers a seamless platform that bridges cryptocurrency and traditional assets. The zero-fee campaign is an opportunity to explore gold and silver trading at zero trading cost on the BTCC platform. For campaign details and eligibility requirements, users may visit BTCC’s 0-fee campaign page .

