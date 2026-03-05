$1.49 Bn Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market by Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market by Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The elastomeric infusion pumps market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.15 billion in 2025 to USD 1.49 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Driven by demands in oncology, pain management, anesthesia, and home care, these non-electronic devices facilitate outpatient care by providing reliable, continuous drug delivery without complex circuitry.

Regulations from the EMA and FDA are prompting manufacturers to enhance safety and quality standards, leading to innovations like multi-chamber designs and improved elastomers. Efforts to reduce medical waste are seen in real-time dosage monitoring and the integration of eco-friendly materials.

Pain Management Dominates the Market in 2024

As the largest segment for elastomeric infusion pumps in 2024, pain management reflects their widespread adaptation for surgical and chronic pain treatments. These pumps ensure efficient analgesic delivery, minimizing hospital stays and improving patient mobility.

Hospitals Lead the Market Share in 2024

Within hospitals, these pumps are crucial for delivering unrelenting medication in postoperative, chemotherapy, and other settings, independent of electronic components. Their design aligns with infection control standards and reduces cross-contamination risks, supporting their hospital prevalence.

North America Heads the Regional Market in 2024

The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with a high incidence of chronic diseases, underpins its market dominance. Reimbursement policies and trends in outpatient services heavily fuel the adaptation of patient-friendly infusion systems.

Key companies include Baxter (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), NIPRO (Japan), AVNS (US), Vygon (France), WOOYOUNG MEDICAL CO., LTD. (South Korea), Shanghai INT Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Palex (Spain), and DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD. (Japan).

This comprehensive analysis offers insights into market drivers, opportunities, and restraints impacting the elastomeric infusion pumps market. The report provides vital competitive intelligence and strategic insights into market leaders, enabling stakeholders to craft effective go-to-market strategies.

Drivers include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a shift to home-based care.

Restraints encompass performance variability and stringent regulatory compliance.

Opportunities lie in emerging market advancements and specialization for complex medications.

Challenges involve competing electronic technologies and precision maintenance in production.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Shift to Ambulatory and Home-based Care

Disposable and Portable Design

Challenges

Intense Competition with Electronic Infusion Technologies

Maintaining Precision and Safety in Scaled Elastomeric Pump Production

Opportunities

Rising Healthcare Advancements in Emerging Economies

Specialization for High-Viscosity Drugs and Biologics

Industry Trends

Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

Case Studies

Mobility Enhancement in Infusion Therapy Using Surefuser+ Pump

Cost-Saving Potential of Elastomeric Pumps in Postoperative Pain Therapy

Improved Quality of Life in Chemotherapy with Surefuser+ Pump

