Blood Collection Devices (Tubes, Needles & Syringes, Blood Bags, Monitors) Market - Global Forecast to 2030

The global blood collection devices market is projected to reach USD 13.02 billion by 2030 from USD 9.13 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4%

The blood collection devices market is driven by several key factors. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, along with chronic and lifestyle-related conditions, has increased the need for frequent and reliable blood testing. At the same time, the growing number of hospitals and surgical centers worldwide is expanding healthcare infrastructure, creating greater demand for efficient blood collection solutions.







The rise in accidents and trauma cases has further heightened the need for rapid and safe blood collection for emergency care and transfusions. Additionally, the emergence of liquid biopsy tests, which use blood samples for early cancer detection and monitoring, is driving the demand for advanced collection devices that ensure sample quality and accuracy. Growing awareness and the demand for blood donations and blood components are also contributing to the overall expansion of the market, particularly in emerging regions.



The automated blood collection segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



The blood collection devices available in the market are based on two major methods: manual and automated blood collection methods. The automated blood collection segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the automated blood collection segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for safer procedures and the availability of advanced blood collection products. However, the most widely used method in the blood collection devices market is manual blood collection. This segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.



The hospitals, ASCs, and nursing homes segment accounted for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2024.



The hospitals, ASCs, and nursing homes segment accounted for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2024. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of trauma cases, as well as C-sections and organ transplants, have ensured the demand for blood collection equipment and devices in hospital facilities. This, along with expanded capabilities, is driving the growth of this market.



North America dominated the blood collection devices market in 2024.



North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market in 2024, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection devices market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases

Increasing Number of Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Rise in Accidents and Trauma Cases

Emergence of Liquid Biopsy Tests

Growing Demand for and Awareness of Blood Donations and Blood Components

Restraints

Rising Costs of Automated Blood Collection Devices

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Apheresis

Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Advancements in Blood Collection

Challenges

Complex Storage and Shipping

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Companies Profiled in the Report

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Terumo BCT, Inc. (Japan)

Greiner Holding (Austria)

Cardinal Health (US)

Haemonetics Corporation (US)

Grifols, S.A (Spain)

Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan)

SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany)

Macopharma (France)

ICU Medical, Inc. (US)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (US)

Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China)

F.L. Medical s.r.l. (Italy)

AB Medical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Aptaca SPA (Italy)

Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S (Turkey)

Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Preq Systems (India)

CML Biotech (India)

Lmb Technologie GmbH (Germany)

Mitra Industries Private Limited (India)

Neomedic Limited (UK)

