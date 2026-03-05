Arvig Interconnects with Eagan Data Center, Expands Twin Cities Network Presence

MINNEAPOLIS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig is expanding its Twin Cities network footprint after finalizing an agreement to interconnect with a new data center currently under construction in Eagan, Minn.

Under a partnership with Centra, Arvig will lease co-location space and construct diverse fiber routes into the MSP1 data center, using the facility’s multiple entry points. This Tier III+ facility, engineered for low-latency connectivity and AI-ready infrastructure, is set to go online in the summer of 2026.

With this data center investment, Arvig establishes a strategic new point of presence (PoP) for its 18,500 route-mile network, which currently includes nearly 300 PoPs throughout the state. The Arvig network has diverse routes throughout the Twin Cities, including business-grade bandwidth of up to 400 Gigabits per second.



By interconnecting with MSP1, Arvig is providing its customers with enhanced network redundancy to maximize uptime and business continuity. This high-density hub also enables lower latency and reduced congestion by bringing content and cloud services closer to the end-user—a critical requirement for the real-time processing and massive data demands of modern AI applications.

The addition of MSP1 brings Arvig’s total data center connectivity to 37 locations across six states, including Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

“This investment is central to our commitment to providing Minnesota businesses with the most reliable network possible,” said David Arvig, Vice President and COO at Arvig. “By interconnecting with a Tier III+ facility like MSP1, we are reinvesting in our infrastructure to offer even greater redundancy and diversity. For our customers, this means a more resilient connection with multiple layers of backup, ensuring their data remains fast and accessible at a time when uptime is more important than ever.”

According to information from Centra, MSP1, located at 3640 Nasseff Way in Eagan, is strategically situated near metro fiber rings and engineered for maximum uptime. The facility features fully redundant Meet-Me Rooms, distributed redundant power, and N+1 cooling, which provide a safety buffer of backup systems to ensure continuous operation. Additionally, four diverse fiber entry points protect against accidental outages, providing scalable connectivity to enterprises and regional carriers alike.



Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, telephone, and mobile services. Additionally, Arvig delivers a wide variety of business technology solutions, including fiber, wholesale services, business phone systems, business IT, construction, security, and more.

Media Contact:

Rachel Laudenbach, Communications Manager

Arvig | 150 Second Street SW

218.346.8274 | Rachel.Laudenbach@arvig.com