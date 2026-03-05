United States Restaurants, Fast-Food, Pizza Delivery, Takeout and Family Report 2025 Financial Analysis, Market Size & Benchmarks, and Revenue Forecasts to 2032 with P&L, KPIs, and EBITDA

The U.S. restaurant sector, including fast-food and pizza delivery, is poised for substantial growth, offering significant opportunities for investment, benchmarking, and strategic planning. Insight into financial metrics, market dynamics, and top players provides critical data for analysis, consulting, and M&A activities.

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restaurants, Fast-Food, Pizza Delivery, Takeout and Family (U.S.) Financial Analysis, Market Size & Benchmarks, and Revenue Forecasts to 2032 with P&L, KPIs, and EBITDA" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.

Key Findings:

  • Restaurants, Fast-Food, Pizza Delivery, Takeout and Family Industry (U.S.) to reach $567,697,149,563 by 2032.
  • Restaurants, Fast-Food, Pizza Delivery, Takeout and Family Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.

Core Benefits:

  • Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
  • Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
  • Deep industry and company financials

This Analytics Report Features:

  • Historical data
  • Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
  • Operating ratios
  • Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
  • Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
  • Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies

Designed to benefit:

  • Analysis and Financial Modeling
  • Investment Professionals
  • Lenders
  • M&A Advisors
  • Appraisers
  • Consultants

Key Data:

Industry Summary

  • Revenues historical through 2024
  • Revenues projected through 2032
  • Employee Count 2017-2024
  • Annual Growth Rate 2024
  • CAGR 2017 through 2024
  • CAGR 2025 through 2032
  • Top U.S. Companies

Employment and Establishments

  • Number of Firms 2017-2024
  • Number of Establishments 2017-2024
  • Employees, 2017-2024
  • Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2017-2024
  • Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
  • Revenue Compared to All Industries
  • Expenses Compared to All Industries
  • Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries

Benchmarks

This Industry Compared to All Industries

  • Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries

Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies

  • Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2017-2024

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

  • In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations

Top Companies Ranked

  • Market Capitalization
  • Employees
  • Revenue
  • Net Income
  • 3-Year Revenue Growth
  • 3-Year Income Growth
  • Return on Assets
  • Return on Equity
  • Return on Invested Capital

List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies

Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2024

  • Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat

Companies Profiled

  • Inspire Brands Inc
  • McDonalds Corporation
  • Chick-fil-A Inc
  • Burger King Worldwide Inc
  • Pizza Hut LLC
  • Subway (Doctors Associates Inc)
  • Darden Restaurants Inc
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
  • Yum China Holdings Inc
  • Yum! Brands Inc
  • Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc
  • Panda Express
  • Sonic Corporation
  • Raising Canes USA LLC
  • Little Caesar Enterprises Inc
  • Dominos Pizza Inc
  • Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
  • International Dairy Queen Inc
  • Panera Bread LLC
  • Whataburger Restaurants LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5rpxvu

