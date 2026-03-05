Epiq Announces Expanded Agentic AI Offerings for Legal and Compliance

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq formally announces the expansion of Epiq AI™, a set of agentic solutions that enhance decision-making, reduce risk, and increase productivity across legal and compliance use cases. Epiq is expanding beyond Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ with additional solutions built on the Epiq AI Laer™ platform within the Epiq Service Cloud.

The company’s expanding set of agentic AI solutions, available through the Epiq Service Cloud, includes:

Epiq AI for Review (formerly Epiq AI Discovery Assistant), which improves eDiscovery speed and accuracy by automatically developing review protocols, classifying documents at industry-leading speeds, and providing transparent metrics to ensure defensibility.

Epiq AI and its agentic AI solutions are powered by the Epiq AI Laer™ platform, which orchestrates models, agents, and humans to execute complex and dynamic workflows. Unlike other agentic approaches, the platform draws from a persistent AI knowledge layer that continuously learns, reasons, and grows.

“By gathering factual intelligence around entities and applying logic to reveal deeper relationships and patterns, the Epiq AI Laer platform significantly increases the accuracy, depth of insights, and scale that Epiq AI solutions can deliver,” said Igor Labutov, Vice President, Artificial Intelligence Technology at Epiq. “User instructions and feedback are the guiding mechanism that enables the platform to synthesize information, coordinate the right models, and apply critical thinking to decide what to do next.”

“What sets Epiq AI apart is its ability to quickly extract actionable intelligence from large data volumes,” said Sandra Metallo-Barragan, eDiscovery Counsel at Proskauer. “It’s become a valuable part of our legal technology stack, enabling our case teams to reduce manual effort, operate with greater agility, and drive better outcomes.”

Since its initial launch as Epiq AI Discovery Assistant in January 2025, Epiq AI has been adopted by 130 clients, including global corporations and law firms. A team of over 200 highly experienced AI consultants, data scientists, product managers, architects, and engineers provides consulting, advisory services, and support for Epiq clients, including effective integration of Epiq AI.

Epiq will demonstrate these capabilities at Legalweek, including Epiq AI for Privilege and Epiq AI Accelerators, capabilities available this spring.

Learn more about Epiq AI on the Epiq website.

