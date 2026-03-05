$60+ Bn Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Markets - Global Forecast 2026-2032 - Digital Ordering, Platform Competition and Changing Consumer Expectations Drive Strategic Transformation

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market saw considerable growth, expanding from USD 31.39 billion in 2025 to USD 34.18 billion in 2026. The market is projected to sustain momentum with a CAGR of 9.70%, aiming to reach USD 60.04 billion by 2032.

Expansion is primarily driven by ongoing consumer appetite for convenience, investment in integrated platforms, and the emergence of innovative fulfillment and payment models positioned for ongoing evolution.

The online food delivery and takeaway sector is transforming rapidly in response to shifting consumer expectations, digital adoption, and operational complexity. Senior decision-makers are navigating an environment marked by fierce competition, rapid technology cycles, and evolving service models, requiring precise market insight and future-facing strategies.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Shifts in Online Food Delivery & Takeaway

Seamless, omnichannel ordering and broad fulfillment choices are now baseline consumer expectations, requiring operators to continuously streamline their customer journey design and payment integrations.

Technology investments extend beyond marketplace functions, supporting real-time logistics, loyalty management, and sophisticated analytics that elevate collaboration among restaurants, grocers, and third-party players.

Differentiated service models and diverse cuisine offerings require customized kitchen setups, menu engineering, and targeted staffing approaches to deliver on speed and quality for each audience segment.

Strategic partnerships with logistics and payment solution providers expand market reach and enhance retention by broadening product ranges and refining checkout flows.

Operational efficiency is propelled by telemetry-based route optimization and machine learning for demand forecasting, improving performance, reducing loss, and enabling personalized consumer engagement initiatives.

Growing focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance shapes sourcing, packaging, and reporting practices, underscoring the need for proactive stakeholder communication and long-term risk mitigation.

Scope & Segmentation

Service Modalities: Includes Delivery and Takeaway, further differentiated into Express Delivery, Standard Delivery, Curbside Pickup, and In-Store Pickup. Each channel targets specific demand timelines and customer experience expectations in both urban and suburban settings.

Includes Delivery and Takeaway, further differentiated into Express Delivery, Standard Delivery, Curbside Pickup, and In-Store Pickup. Each channel targets specific demand timelines and customer experience expectations in both urban and suburban settings. Cuisine Types: Encompasses Casual Dining, Ethnic Cuisine such as Chinese, Indian, Italian, Mexican, Fast Food, and Fine Dining. These categories each introduce unique kitchen workflow, packaging, and service demands, reflecting regional and demographic trends.

Encompasses Casual Dining, Ethnic Cuisine such as Chinese, Indian, Italian, Mexican, Fast Food, and Fine Dining. These categories each introduce unique kitchen workflow, packaging, and service demands, reflecting regional and demographic trends. Ordering Channels: Covers Desktop/Web via Progressive Web Apps and dedicated websites, Mobile Apps for Android and iOS users, and Phone ordering through call centers or direct lines. Each channel supports distinct consumer habits and plays a role in conversion, data collection, and workforce allocation.

Covers Desktop/Web via Progressive Web Apps and dedicated websites, Mobile Apps for Android and iOS users, and Phone ordering through call centers or direct lines. Each channel supports distinct consumer habits and plays a role in conversion, data collection, and workforce allocation. Payment Methods: Ranges across Card (Credit and Debit), Cash, and Digital Wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. Choices impact system integration, checkout experience, loyalty program design, and transaction economics in multi-regional environments.

Ranges across Card (Credit and Debit), Cash, and Digital Wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal. Choices impact system integration, checkout experience, loyalty program design, and transaction economics in multi-regional environments. Regions: Operators engage in the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Each presents differing regulatory requirements, urban density challenges, payment method adoption, and customer journey preferences, necessitating region-specific market strategies.

Operators engage in the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Each presents differing regulatory requirements, urban density challenges, payment method adoption, and customer journey preferences, necessitating region-specific market strategies. Technologies: Adoption of full-stack logistics solutions, dynamic routing, modular fulfillment systems, personalized in-app platforms, advanced analytics, and trade-compliance tools enables data-driven operations and adaptability in dynamic market conditions.

Why This Report Matters

Enables organizations to direct investments for measurable business performance, aligning growth strategies with evolving operational demands and market conditions.

Provides actionable insights on new service frameworks, payment adaptations, and resilient supply chain practices, supporting informed decision-making in a fluid sector.

Equips business leaders to benchmark against diverse regional landscapes, regulatory environments, and adoption of transformative technologies, ensuring scalable and repeatable success.

Conclusion

Sustained success in the online food delivery and takeaway market relies on operational agility, strong supply chains, and data-led customer engagement. Prioritizing strategic adaptation will help organizations strengthen market position and unlock ongoing value.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $34.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $60.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, by Service Type

8.1. Delivery

8.1.1. Express Delivery

8.1.2. Standard Delivery

8.2. Takeaway

8.2.1. Curbside Pickup

8.2.2. In-Store Pickup



9. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, by Cuisine

9.1. Casual Dining

9.2. Ethnic Cuisine

9.2.1. Chinese

9.2.2. Indian

9.2.3. Italian

9.2.4. Mexican

9.3. Fast Food

9.4. Fine Dining



10. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, by Payment Method

10.1. Card

10.1.1. Credit Card

10.1.2. Debit Card

10.2. Cash

10.3. Digital Wallet

10.3.1. Apple Pay

10.3.2. Google Pay

10.3.3. PayPal



11. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, by Order Channel

11.1. Desktop/Web

11.1.1. Progressive Web App

11.1.2. Website

11.2. Mobile App

11.2.1. Android App

11.2.2. iOS App

11.3. Phone

11.3.1. Call Centre

11.3.2. Direct Phone



12. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific

Companies Featured

Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Coupang, Inc.

Deliveroo plc

Delivery Hero SE

DoorDash, Inc.

Foodpanda GmbH

Glovoapp23 S.L.

Grubhub Inc.

iFood S.A.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Meituan

Menulog Pty. Ltd.

Postmates, Inc.

Rappi S.A.

SkipTheDishes

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Wolt Enterprises Oy

Woowa Brothers Corp.

Zomato Ltd.

