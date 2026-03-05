Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Report 2026-2035: A $450+ Billion Market by 2030 with McDonald's, Burger King, Chipotle, Subway, Starbucks Leading

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fast food and quick service restaurant (QSR) market has undergone substantial growth in recent years. Valued at $323.46 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $347.07 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Key drivers include urbanization, the prevalence of busy lifestyles, the proliferation of franchise models, and the affordability and widespread expansion of fast-food chains.

This robust growth trajectory is set to continue, with forecasts predicting the market to reach $451.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this include advancements in food delivery platforms, increased adoption of digital payments, market expansion in emerging regions, and the rising demand for quick meals and kitchen automation. Noteworthy trends shaping the future landscape include the growth of online and mobile ordering, expansion of delivery and drive-through services, and a focus on operational efficiency and standardization.

The burgeoning travel and tourism industry is also contributing significantly to the market's growth. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, international tourist arrivals in early 2023 soared to 80% of pre-pandemic levels, vastly outpacing performance in previous years. This resurgence underscores tourism's role in fueling demand for quick-service dining options.

Leading companies in the QSR market are strategically investing in innovative solutions like integrated restaurant management platforms. These digital systems centralize critical functionalities such as point-of-sale operations, inventory management, kitchen workflows, and customer analytics, providing enhanced operational efficiency. In 2025, PAR Technology introduced a cloud-based platform featuring multi-location management and analytics-driven insights, optimizing QSR operations and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the market landscape. For instance, in May 2024, Restaurant Brands International Inc. acquired Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for $1 billion. This acquisition supports the company's Reclaim the Flame initiative and involves a substantial investment of $500 million to rebrand and refranchise numerous locations under its portfolio.

North America led the QSR market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region through 2030. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Major countries of focus include the USA, Canada, China, India, and Brazil, reflecting a comprehensive geographical spread.

The market comprises revenues from sit-down restaurants, buffet-style eateries, takeaways, and fast-food dining services, inclusive of any associated goods. Notable companies in the sector include McDonald's Corporation, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., and Starbucks Corporation, among others. With a spotlight on innovation and expansion, the QSR industry is well-positioned for sustained growth globally.

Markets Covered:

By Ownership Type: Chain; Independent

By Product Type: Burger and Sandwiches; Pizzas and Pastas; Drinks and Desserts; Chicken and Seafood; Other Product Types

By Service: Eat-in; Takeaway; Drive-Through; Home Delivery

By Cuisine: American; Chinese; Italian; Mexican; Japanese; Turkish and Lebanese; Other Cuisines

Subsegments:

By Chain: National Chains; Regional Chains; International Chains

By Independent: Local Independents; Specialty Independents; Food Trucks or Pop-Ups

Leading Companies: McDonald's Corporation, Burger King Corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Subway IP LLC, Starbucks Corporation, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $347.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $451.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

