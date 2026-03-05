IMG Academy Launches Elevate by IMG Academy, Expanding Its Proven Personal Development Education to Schools Worldwide

BRADENTON, Fla., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMG Academy today announced the launch of Elevate by IMG Academy, a new education and performance solution designed to equip K-12 schools, colleges, universities and organizations with IMG Academy’s proven methodology for developing mindset, leadership, wellness and life skills that drive excellence in sport and in life.

Built on decades of experience developing student-athletes at the highest level, Elevate by IMG Academy brings the best of IMG Academy’s holistic performance system beyond its Bradenton, Florida, campus and directly into schools and institutions around the world. The offering combines scalable digital platforms with immersive, on-site experiences to help institutions meet rising demands around student development, wellbeing and leadership in a way that is flexible, credible and turnkey.

“Elevate by IMG Academy is about access and impact,” said Brent Richard, CEO of IMG Academy. “Schools everywhere are facing increasing academic pressure and a growing need to equip students with critical life skills that can benefit them both in and out of the classroom, and on and off the field of competition. Elevate allows institutions to deliver elite, values-driven performance development rooted in sport without needing to build it from scratch.”

“Elevate by IMG Academy represents a meaningful expansion of our purpose to help organizations and institutions develop confident, resilient and high-performing students,” added Chris Ciaccio, Chief Commercial Officer of IMG Academy. “By combining our proven performance methodology with scalable digital content and immersive in-person experiences, Elevate enables institutions to deliver holistic development in a credible, flexible and turnkey way that directly supports student wellbeing, leadership and long-term success.”

Nord Anglia Education is the first global academic institution to implement Elevate by IMG Academy across its network, utilizing the program to its full capacity to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end performance, leadership and wellbeing experience for students and educators.

Elevate by IMG Academy integrates best-in-class digital content with customized in-person experiences, allowing partner institutions to deliver a cohesive, high-impact program tailored to their community’s needs. Offerings include:

IMG Academy Essentials Digital Platform with unlimited access to performance, leadership, mindset, and wellness units;

with unlimited access to performance, leadership, mindset, and wellness units; Custom virtual monthly workshops for students, coaches, and staff;

for students, coaches, and staff; 2-day in-school professional development and wellbeing sessions for educators, students and parents;

for educators, students and parents; On-campus immersive professional development experiences at IMG Academy

Bespoke student experiences at IMG Academy , designed around leadership and performance;

, designed around leadership and performance; Certification programs for educators and coaches;

for educators and coaches; Licensing and co-branding opportunities;

Revenue share models for partner institutions;

for partner institutions; Dedicated account management to ensure long-term success and impact



Through Elevate by IMG Academy, schools can deliver consistent, measurable development experiences that align with their mission while leveraging the credibility and expertise of the globally trusted IMG Academy brand.

As pressure rises on students, educators, and families, Elevate by IMG Academy addresses a growing need for structured, holistic development that goes beyond the classroom. Grounded in elite performance principles and designed for real-world application, Elevate by IMG Academy helps institutions foster leadership, resilience, wellbeing, and readiness – skills that matter long after competition ends.

Elevate by IMG Academy is available to K-12 schools, colleges, universities and education networks globally, with flexible implementation models designed to scale across diverse environments.

For more information about Elevate by IMG Academy, visit https://www.imgacademy.com/elevate

About IMG Academy:

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand , with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing unmatched college recruiting education and services to student-athletes and their families, club coaches, and event operators, and is the premier service for college coaches.



To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.



