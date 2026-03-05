Washington’s Textile Strategy: How DPA Title III Could Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing and Defense Supply Chains

DENVER, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The White House’s decision to expand funding under Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III for American textile manufacturing signals a renewed commitment to strengthening a critical but often overlooked pillar of the U.S. defense industrial base.

Following years of advocacy by groups like the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) and the Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition, Title III enables the Department of War (formerly Defense) to bypass certain procedural hurdles and invest directly in domestic production of warfighter clothing, textiles, body armor, uniforms, footwear, and related equipment.

This effort also reinforces the requirements of the Berry Amendment (10 U.S.C. §2533a), which mandates that the United States Department of Defense procure 100% U.S.-made textiles and apparel for military use. The domestic textile base already delivers more than $1.8 billion annually in uniforms, armor systems, footwear, and other equipment for U.S. servicemembers, spanning over 8,000 textile items and roughly 30,000 individual line items when accounting for sizes and variations.

With federal capital now available to expand production capacity and strengthen supply chains, several publicly traded companies stand to benefit from this renewed policy focus.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB)

Among the most intriguing beneficiaries may be Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, a biotechnology firm pioneering advanced spider-silk based fibers. The company’s engineered silk materials are designed to be exceptionally strong yet lightweight, properties that make them highly attractive for military applications. Defense planners have long sought materials capable of improving ballistic protection while reducing the weight burden on soldiers, and spider-silk inspired fibers could provide exactly that advantage.

Potential military uses for Kraig Labs’ materials are extensive. Lightweight anti-ballistic fabrics could enhance body armor while maintaining mobility for troops. The fiber’s strength and elasticity may also make it suitable for parachutes, improved expeditionary tents, and lightweight load-bearing gear. In addition, next-generation performance fabrics derived from spider silk could find applications in health and fitness wearables, used by soldiers to monitor readiness and physical performance, or technical undergarments. Even aircraft and vehicle interiors could benefit from lighter, stronger textile composites.

Beyond defense, Kraig Labs’ technology has compelling medical possibilities. Spider silk has been studied for use in sutures due to its strength and biocompatibility. It could also be used in ligament and tendon scaffolding for regenerative medicine, as well as advanced drug-delivery systems. Importantly, the company’s biotechnology-based production process aligns with the U.S. government’s broader push toward environmentally sustainable manufacturing. Unlike petroleum-derived synthetic fibers, engineered biological fibers could reduce environmental impact while supporting domestic production, precisely the kind of innovation that DPA Title III funding is designed to accelerate.

Kraig Labs and its technology are the Cover Feature of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4d92d06-9843-4cb9-aa4e-fcc4d3837932

**

24/7 Market News encourages readers and industry observers to obtain a copy of this month’s National Geographic to review the full feature and explore the scientific context in depth. Interested persons can order a copy of the magazine from National Geographic at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026 .

** Photography by Mark Thiessen, NGM Staff, Image Copyright: National Geographic Magazine

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD)

Few companies have shaped modern industrial textiles more than DuPont de Nemours. The firm’s history in advanced materials runs deep, including iconic inventions like Kevlar, which revolutionized ballistic protection. Kevlar remains a foundational material in military body armor, helmets, and vehicle protection systems used across the U.S. armed forces.

With the expansion of DPA Title III funding, DuPont stands well positioned to expand its role in supplying advanced fibers for national defense. Federal support could help accelerate domestic production capacity for high-performance materials used in protective gear, aerospace components, and specialized military textiles. Given the growing demand for lighter and more durable equipment, DuPont’s material science expertise remains strategically valuable.

In addition, the company has been investing in next-generation polymers and specialty fibers designed for durability, thermal resistance, and chemical protection. These properties are critical for modern warfare environments, where servicemembers face threats ranging from extreme temperatures to hazardous chemicals. By reinforcing the domestic supply chain for these advanced fibers, the DPA initiative could further cement DuPont’s position as a cornerstone of America’s defense textile infrastructure.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON)

Honeywell International is widely known for aerospace systems and industrial technology, but the company also plays an important role in advanced materials used in defense textiles. Its Spectra Fiber, an ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber, is one of the strongest and lightest fibers in the world, commonly used in ballistic armor and military protective equipment.

As the U.S. government looks to strengthen domestic manufacturing of critical defense materials, Honeywell’s advanced fiber technologies could see increased demand. Spectra-based materials are used in body armor, helmets, and armored vehicles, offering protection with significantly reduced weight compared to traditional materials. With military planners focused on improving mobility and survivability, lightweight protection systems remain a top priority.

DPA Title III funding could support expanded U.S. production lines for these advanced fibers, reducing reliance on foreign materials and ensuring the military has secure access to critical components. Honeywell’s established defense relationships and technical expertise place it in a strong position to benefit from new federal investments aimed at strengthening America’s textile and materials supply chain.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS)

While often associated with corporate uniforms and workplace services, Cintas Corporation also represents a critical part of the domestic apparel production ecosystem. The company’s large-scale manufacturing, distribution, and logistics infrastructure makes it well suited to supply standardized clothing and textile products at scale.

In the context of the Berry Amendment, large domestic uniform providers play an important role in meeting military sourcing requirements. With the Department of Defense required to procure American-made apparel and textiles, companies like Cintas could see increased opportunities to participate in government contracts related to uniforms and support garments.

Moreover, the expansion of domestic textile manufacturing under DPA Title III funding may create new partnerships between material innovators, fabric producers, and apparel manufacturers. Cintas’ experience managing large clothing supply chains could make it an important player in ensuring that domestically produced fabrics are efficiently transformed into finished products ready for deployment.

Strengthening a Strategic Industry

The expansion of Defense Production Act funding reflects a broader realization that textiles are far more than consumer goods, they are strategic materials essential to national security. From ballistic armor to advanced parachutes, the fabrics that support the U.S. military depend on a resilient domestic manufacturing base.

By reinforcing that base through targeted federal investment, the United States is seeking to ensure that critical equipment remains secure, reliable, and produced at home. For companies ranging from innovative biotechnology startups to global materials giants, the policy shift could open the door to new partnerships, research investments, and manufacturing expansion across the American textile sector.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor’s discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions.

