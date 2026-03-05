Fast Food Industry Report 2026: A $868.19 Billion Market by 2030 from $658.85 Billion in 2025, Driven by Plant-Based Dining Trends, Kitchen Automation and Expanding App-Based Delivery Platforms

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Food Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The fast food market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from $658.85 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $868.19 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This boom is largely driven by urbanization, consumer demand for convenience, and the proliferation of quick-service restaurants. Additionally, increased disposable incomes and standardization in fast food operations further fuel this expansion.

Forecasted growth highlights significant consumer demand for plant-based fast food options, increased investment in automation, and enhancement of app-based food delivery services. Additionally, there is a stronger emphasis on nutritional transparency and data-driven customer engagement. Key trends include the adoption of digital ordering platforms, an increased preference for health-conscious food options, focus on sustainable packaging, and expansion of delivery models with advanced menu customization.

The surge in plant-based protein demand is a critical factor in this growth. Driven by health, environmental, and ethical considerations, consumers are turning to legumes, grains, and vegetables as sustainable protein sources. Fast-food chains are responding by diversifying their menus to include plant-based offerings like veggie burgers and meat-free wraps. As an example, global retail sales of plant-based food items saw a 5% increase in 2024, highlighting this rising consumer shift.

Leading fast-food companies are leveraging strategic partnerships to integrate innovative technologies like automated voice ordering in drive-thrus. Notable is the collaboration between CKE Restaurants Holdings and technology firms Presto Automation, OpenCity, and Valyant AI to optimize service speed and accuracy at drive-thrus using AI technology. Similarly, Burger King acquired Carrols Restaurant Group in May 2024 to enhance its brand growth and profitability through its Reclaim the Flame initiative.

The fast-food industry is dominated by major players including McDonald's, Restaurant Brands International, Yum! Brands, and Inspire Brands, to name a few. In 2025, North America held the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. Key geographic markets include the USA, China, Germany, Brazil, and India, among others.

The fast-food sector's revenue model primarily involves the sale of items such as burgers, pizza, and sandwiches at the manufacturer's value, inclusive of related services. Notably, North America leads the sector, with a rapidly expanding market in Asia-Pacific providing substantial growth opportunities.

