WhiteBIT Coin ($WBT) Officially Listed on Kraken Exchange, Highlighting Its Growing Recognition



VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, announces that its native WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is now trading on Kraken, one of the world’s long-standing crypto platforms. WBT trading is available on WBT/EUR and WBT/USD pairs, giving more traders worldwide access to the coin and reflecting the asset’s growing recognition in the market.

The listing marks a significant milestone for WhiteBIT, following rapid growth in 2025, during which WBT surged 160%, reaching an all-time-high of $64.11 and solidifying its position as the 11th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at $10.7 billion, according to CoinGecko.

"Listing WBT on Kraken represents a logical next step in the expansion of the WhiteBIT ecosystem," said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, which WhiteBIT is a part of. “It reflects the momentum we’ve built through ecosystem growth, strategic partnerships, and increasing institutional visibility. It’s another important endorsement of WBT’s value and its role in the future of digital finance.”

This momentum has been powered by the expansion of the W Group ecosystem, which WhiteBIT is a part of, including:

High-profile partnerships , such as the collaboration with Juventus, making WhiteBIT the club’s Official Sleeve and Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner.

, such as the collaboration with Juventus, making WhiteBIT the club’s Official Sleeve and Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner. Global market expansion , with new operations in South America and the United States.

, with new operations in South America and the United States. Strategic cooperation in the Middle East , including partnership with Saudi Arabia to develop blockchain infrastructure and CBDC framework.

, including partnership with Saudi Arabia to develop blockchain infrastructure and CBDC framework. Institutional recognition, including WBT’s inclusion in the S&P Crypto Indices, reflecting the token’s growing liquidity and market relevance.

Launched in 2022, WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the native utility token of the WhiteBIT platform. It offers significant advantages within the WhiteBIT exchange ecosystem, including reduced trading fees (up to 100% discount), increased referral bonuses (up to 50%), and free daily withdrawals. Users also gain from free AML checks, staking rewards up to 22.1%, and exclusive access to new projects via the WhiteBIT Launchpad.

The addition of WBT to Kraken not only expands access for traders worldwide but also reinforces WhiteBIT’s commitment to developing a globally recognized exchange-native coin that delivers utility, liquidity, and long-term value.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering over 900 trading pairs, 350+ assets, and supporting 8 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, the platform is a part of W Group which serves more than 35 million customers globally. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Juventus and the Ukrainian national football team. The company is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of blockchain technology worldwide.

Contact: WhiteBIT PR

Email: pr@whitebit.com

