Embassy Bank Celebrates 25 Years with “Here for Good” Campaign

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary as the leading locally headquartered bank serving Lehigh and Northampton counties. As reported in the June 2025 FDIC market share data, Embassy Bank ranks fourth among the top 25 banks in the region based on deposits. The top three institutions (Wells Fargo, Truist, and Fulton Bank) are all headquartered outside the region, positioning Embassy Bank as the largest bank headquartered in the Lehigh Valley.

Founded in 2001 with just a handful of employees working from a humble startup office, Embassy Bank has since grown to more than $1.6 billion in deposits, supported by 120+ local professionals, 10 branch locations, and a robust online banking network.

A Quarter Century of Staying True to Local Roots

David M. Lobach, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO and one of the bank’s original founders, credits Embassy’s sustained growth to its steadfast dedication to the community, its customers, and all stakeholders - an enduring commitment that continues to guide every decision the bank makes.

“Our vision for growth has always been about staying true to our Lehigh Valley roots,” said Lobach. “To do that, Embassy Bank’s leadership is committed to working every day to earn our right to remain independent. Other banks may come and go, but Embassy Bank is here for our community - and for all the good we do together.”

Embassy Bank’s locally focused model enables fast, personalized decision-making and the development of products designed specifically for Lehigh Valley consumers and businesses. Customer-favorite offerings such as Free Checking for Life, the Uncommon Mortgage, and Business Loans with no prepayment penalties remain exclusive to Embassy Bank.

Investing in the Community That Built the Bank

In addition to healthy financial performance, Embassy Bank continues to invest deeply in the Lehigh Valley community. Last year alone, the bank donated $1.1 million to local charities and supported 192 community organizations through financial contributions and volunteerism. Since opening its doors in 2001, the bank’s total community investment has reached $16.5 million – a testament to its long-standing commitment to the Lehigh Valley.

Since 2011, Embassy Bank has also served as the Patriotic Days Title Sponsor for major community celebrations at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, including Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriot Day, and Veterans Day.

Embassy Bank Launches “Here for Good” Campaign

To commemorate 25 years of service, Embassy Bank will introduce a new brand campaign, “Here for Good”, beginning in March 2026. The multi-media campaign highlights the bank’s long-standing commitment to remaining local and independent, while celebrating the many ways Embassy contributes to the Lehigh Valley’s financial well-being and overall quality of life.

“Here for Good” reflects both Embassy Bank’s long-term commitment to remaining a hometown bank and the positive impact it delivers every day for customers, businesses, and the community.

About Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley

Embassy Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Since 2001, the bank has been dedicated to serving the financial needs of families and businesses across Lehigh and Northampton counties through exceptional service, innovative products, and deep community involvement.

For more information, visit www.embassybank.com.

Contact:

David M. Lobach, Jr.

Chairman, President and CEO

(610) 882-8800