Spring Living Retirement Communities Expands with Acquisition of 766 Suites across Six Retirement Residences

TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Living Retirement Communities, one of Canada’s largest senior living operators, is pleased to announce its acquisition of six retirement residences across Eastern Ontario, consisting of 766 suites.

The newly acquired properties include Westwood Retirement Community in Ottawa as well as five properties located in Ontario - Grace Hill Retirement Community, Heritage Orléans Retirement Community, Kanata Ridge Retirement Community, Maple Ridge Retirement Community and Lord Dufferin Retirement Community.

This strategic acquisition marks another milestone in Spring Living’s continued expansion across Ontario and Québec and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, resident-centred senior living in vibrant local communities.

Spring Living extends a warm welcome to all residents, families, and dedicated team members. Over the coming months, the organization will prioritize seamless transitions while implementing thoughtful enhancements to existing accommodations and services.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new communities into the Spring Living family,” said Lisa Kachur, Chief Operating Officer of Spring Living Retirement Communities. “This acquisition reflects our disciplined growth strategy and our continued confidence in the fundamentals of Canada’s seniors housing sector. We look forward to supporting the exceptional on-site teams and enhancing the experience for residents and their families.”

Collectively, this transaction expands Spring Living’s operating footprint to 29 properties under management, representing 3,500 suites across the portfolio.

Spring Living remains focused on building strong, caring communities where every individual is supported to reach their fullest potential.

About Spring Living

Spring Living Retirement Communities operates 29 residences across Ontario and Québec, offering warm, accessible senior living through Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Respite options. Recognized for the second consecutive year on The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, Spring Living is guided by a clear purpose: to provide a warm, secure environment and personalized services. Its vision is to foster unique and caring communities where every person is supported to reach their fullest potential.

Learn more: https://www.springliving.ca/

Spring Living is the Retirement Community platform of the Baz Group of Companies.

The Baz Group is one of Canada's largest privately-owned Real Estate firms with a portfolio of over 20,000 units in various stages of development, construction, repositioning, and completion. Its portfolio represents more than 16 million square feet of GFA across Canada and the United States with a completion value of over $10 billion.

Through its operating companies supported by a team of over 2000 professionals, the Baz Group has investments spanning the Development, Multi-Family Apartments, Property Management and Retirement Community sectors and operates in seven North American markets.

Contact:

Rivki Mandelbaum

Rmandelbaum@bazgroup.ca