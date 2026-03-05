InVestra participates in the Fearless Summit 2026, Demonstrating Why Ultra-High-Net-Worth Female Executives Are Abandoning Traditional Advisors for Specialized Wealth Management





LONDON, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InVestra founder Erin Eiras will deliver the keynote address at the Fearless Summit 2026, a gathering of wealth management professionals focused on advancing financial advisory practices for underserved client segments. The announcement positions Eiras as a leading voice in the specialized field of ultra-high-net-worth female executive wealth management, a demographic that controls an estimated $30 trillion in investable assets as of 2024, according to McKinsey research. Her firm recently secured third place nationally in long-term care insurance sales through its partnership with LPL Financial, placing the boutique practice ahead of hundreds of larger competitors.

The keynote selection reflects growing industry recognition of InVestra's unconventional methods. While traditional wealth managers have struggled to retain female clients, with Merrill Lynch data showing that 70% of widows terminate their deceased spouse's advisor relationship within one year, InVestra has built its entire practice around understanding what drives women to leave. Eiras observed that women of wealth require fundamentally different advisory approaches than their male counterparts, demanding comprehensive exploration of alternatives rather than confirmation of predetermined strategies.

The firm opens accounts exclusively for households with minimum investable assets of $1 million. That threshold serves a purpose beyond revenue optimization. Comprehensive wealth management for complex situations demands significant advisor time investment, and firms serving lower minimums must either compromise service depth or operate at unsustainable economics. Eiras explained that the barrier allows InVestra to provide clarity without the fluff and bluster common among other ultra-high-net-worth financial advisors. Clients receive intensive focus on household-specific circumstances rather than generic portfolio recommendations.

InVestra's growth trajectory defies typical industry patterns. The firm has doubled in size annually for three consecutive years, posting 1,300% revenue growth in 2024 and maintaining 350% expansion through the first three quarters of 2025. All growth has occurred through organic client acquisition rather than practice acquisitions, suggesting strong alignment between services offered and client needs. The firm now ranks within the top 3% of wealth managers nationwide by assets under management.

Female executives now represent 28% of C-suite positions at Fortune 500 companies, according to Catalyst, with median total compensation reaching $17.6 million in 2024 compared to $13.2 million in 2020. Despite this wealth concentration, most advisory firms continue operating on assumptions built for different demographics. The disconnect has created an opening for specialists willing to rebuild their service models from the ground up.

Specialization enables efficiencies that generalist practices struggle to replicate. Advisors develop pattern recognition around situations common within their target demographic. Technology executives evaluating startup acquisitions face different planning requirements than healthcare administrators considering private practice purchases, yet both scenarios share structural elements around equity valuation, tax treatment, and post-transaction diversification. Teams that regularly navigate these transactions accumulate expertise that generates superior outcomes with reduced wasted effort.

The wealth management sector faces the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, projected to reach $84 trillion by 2045 according to Cerulli Associates. Women stand to inherit substantial portions of that wealth, yet the industry has been slow to acknowledge demographic realities. Deloitte projects that assets held by female investors will reach $45 trillion globally by 2030, up from current levels that already represent the fastest-growing segment of ultra-high-net-worth markets.

InVestra has adopted a contrarian stance on technology spending that distinguishes it from both traditional advisory firms and algorithm-driven robo-platforms. Monthly technology expenditures at the firm exceed the total annual revenue of many independent advisors, according to Eiras. Rather than building proprietary systems, the firm licenses multiple best-in-class platforms across different functional areas. Spending supports capabilities ranging from tax-loss harvesting algorithms to sophisticated scenario modeling for business exit planning.

The financial advisory sector witnessed an arms race in technology investment over the past five years. Robo-advisory platforms captured headlines with promises of democratized investment management, yet assets under management in automated platforms plateaued at approximately $1.4 trillion globally in 2024, falling short of early projections. The ultra-high-net-worth segment proved resistant to purely algorithmic methods, demanding instead what industry observers term high-tech, high-touch service models.

Infrastructure enables advisors to analyze questions extending well into lifestyle optimization decisions. Most wealth managers tell clients what they should want, Eiras observed. Female executives already know what they want and need advisors who can model actual trade-offs between competing priorities. Capabilities include evaluating fractional jet ownership versus charter services, analyzing tax implications of establishing trusts across multiple jurisdictions, and assessing optimal countries for vacation property investments based on both lifestyle preferences and financial considerations.

The technological backbone serves another critical function within the operating model. Comprehensive financial planning for ultra-high-net-worth households requires coordination across multiple specialists. Estate attorneys, tax strategists, insurance analysts, and philanthropic advisors must work from synchronized data sets to avoid conflicting recommendations. Integration challenges have historically limited the scalability of family office services. Firms that successfully solve these coordination problems can deliver institutional-quality planning to broader client bases while maintaining profitability.

The firm maintains strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions to deliver comprehensive solutions. LPL serves as the primary trading partner, while assets are custodied with Charles Schwab, Pershing, Fidelity, Raymond James, and other major institutions. Complex investment selection processes often involve engagement with Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, and specialized firms bringing institutional-grade research capabilities to client portfolios.

InVestra's third-place national ranking in long-term care insurance sales through LPL reflects a fundamentally different method of product presentation. The announcement arrived amid significant turbulence in the long-term care insurance market. Major carriers, including Genworth, Transamerica, and Mutual of Omaha, have withdrawn from new policy sales over the past 18 months, citing unsustainable claim costs and persistently low interest rates. Remaining providers have raised premiums by an average of 47% since 2023, according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

Traditional advisors often frame coverage as a binary decision focused on actuarial probabilities and premium costs. Female executives tend to view the question through the lens of maintaining autonomy and avoiding imposed burdens on family members. Conversations about long-term care protection typically expand into broader discussions about aging parents, sibling dynamics, and intergenerational responsibility.

Insurance becomes one component within comprehensive risk management strategies that include trust structures, caregiving coordination plans, and healthcare proxy arrangements. The integration addresses concerns that purely financial metrics cannot capture. Industry data suggests that women purchase long-term care insurance at 60% higher rates than men in comparable wealth brackets, yet most advisory firms have failed to adjust service models to reflect this differential demand.

InVestra works with leading insurance carriers, including John Hancock, Sage, Hartford, ING, Lincoln, Prudential, Genworth, and American General. The firm selects optimal solutions based on individual client needs rather than promoting single-carrier relationships. Recent market consolidation has made this multi-carrier method increasingly valuable as product availability has contracted and premium structures have become more complex.

Risk management for ultra-high-net-worth households extends well beyond traditional insurance products. Business owners face concentration risk in illiquid equity positions. Executives receiving substantial equity compensation must navigate complex tax optimization decisions around exercise timing and diversification strategies. Families with international operations confront currency risk, regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, and succession planning in environments with different legal frameworks.

The firm provides full-service wealth management encompassing business exit planning, divorce financial strategy, legacy planning, charitable and philanthropic guidance, trust strategies, and all aspects required of family office operations. Services extend into areas that most financial advisors lack the ability to understand, from choosing optimal private jet services to identifying countries offering the best opportunities for vacation properties. White-glove attention becomes essential for clients whose private and professional lives intersect constantly.

Eiras addresses the firm's positioning directly when discussing strategic focus. The wealth management industry has operated for decades on the assumption that wives would defer to husbands on financial decisions. Female executives control their own wealth, make their own decisions, and demand advisory relationships reflecting those realities. Firms that adjust to this demographic reality will thrive while those clinging to outdated models will find their client bases aging out without replacement.



