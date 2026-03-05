2 Day Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2026: Insights from Big Four Specialists and Other Leading Technical Experts (ONLINE: June 10th - June 11th, 2026)

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2026 (June 10th - June 11th, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Accounting standards continue to evolve rapidly, with new guidance, interpretations, and implementation questions emerging across U.S. GAAP. This two-day virtual conference delivers a comprehensive technical update designed to help finance and accounting professionals stay ahead of the most significant developments.

Featuring insights from Big Four specialists and other leading technical experts, the program provides clear explanations of recent standard-setting activity, practical implications for corporate reporting, and focused discussions on the areas creating the most complexity in practice.

Learning Objectives:

Gain a current understanding of the most important U.S. GAAP updates, amendments, and interpretations

Identify key timelines, transition requirements, and practical considerations for upcoming standards

Strengthen your ability to anticipate implementation challenges and prepare for future reporting changes

Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45-10:05 Financial Accounting Update

Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)

Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company

10:05-10:15 Break

10:15-11:40 GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance

Define key AI terms

Demystifying the different forms of AI

Practical use-cases today

Exciting use-cases for tomorrow

Strategies for approach AI adoption

11:40-12:25 Break

12:25-1:45 Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases

Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases

How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud

1:45-1:55 Lunch Break

1:55-3:10 Select ASUs: Deeper Dive

3:10-3:20 Break

3:20-4:40 SOX & Internal Controls Update

Risk assessment refresh

Significant transactions and events

SOX modernization and optimization

Information used in controls

Deficiencies & severity assessment

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45-10:05 SEC Update

SEC Rulemaking agenda

Proposed rules

Pay vs Performance

Staff Guidance

Comment Letter trends

MD&A

ESG

Climate disclosures status

XBRL Tagging Issues

10:05-10:20 Break

10:20-11:35 Budgeting & Forecasting Best Practices

Proven methods to build more accurate and agile budgets and forecasts

How leading companies are adapting their models in fast-changing environments

Connecting budget to strategy

How to avoid common pitfalls

Metrics and KPIs

11:35-11:45 Break

11:45-12:35 CFO Survey Results

Key global trends

Revenue growth optimism

Improved financial forecasting

Digital finance transformation

Regional insights

12:35-1:15 Break

1:15-2:10 Tax Update

One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Legislative News

2:10-2:20 Break

2:20-3:40 Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues

Contract modifications

Identifying performance obligations

Significant financing component

Contingent revenue

Performance obligations over time

Costs to obtain a contract

3:40-3:50 Break

3:50-4:50 Cybersecurity Update

New SEC Guidance on Information Security

Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases

What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, linkedin scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials

Social engineering attacks

What you can do - active management

CPE: Earn up to 16 credits

Speakers

Abby Cohen , Deloitte, Senior Manager

, Deloitte, Senior Manager Glenn Snyder , Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A

, Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A Dom Mills , Grant Thornton, Partner

, Grant Thornton, Partner Julie Dockins , Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager

, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager Alex Brosseau , Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy

, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy Amar Shah , Riveron, Managing Director

, Riveron, Managing Director Nick Damianides , FTI Consulting, Director

, FTI Consulting, Director Kevin Donofrio , KPMG, Director

, KPMG, Director Rich Daisley , RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group

, RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group V.K. Varadha , Riveron, Director

, Riveron, Director Kizzy Guft , Protiviti, Managing Director

, Protiviti, Managing Director Shawn Seasongood , Protiviti, Managing Director

, Protiviti, Managing Director Devin Zeller , Protiviti, Director

, Protiviti, Director Dan Hansen , Protiviti, Managing Director

, Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zh2ul2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.