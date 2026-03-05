2 Day Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2026: Insights from Big Four Specialists and Other Leading Technical Experts (ONLINE: June 10th - June 11th, 2026)

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting Update 2026 (June 10th - June 11th, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Accounting standards continue to evolve rapidly, with new guidance, interpretations, and implementation questions emerging across U.S. GAAP. This two-day virtual conference delivers a comprehensive technical update designed to help finance and accounting professionals stay ahead of the most significant developments.
Featuring insights from Big Four specialists and other leading technical experts, the program provides clear explanations of recent standard-setting activity, practical implications for corporate reporting, and focused discussions on the areas creating the most complexity in practice.
Learning Objectives:
- Gain a current understanding of the most important U.S. GAAP updates, amendments, and interpretations
- Identify key timelines, transition requirements, and practical considerations for upcoming standards
- Strengthen your ability to anticipate implementation challenges and prepare for future reporting changes
Who Should Attend:
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45-10:05 Financial Accounting Update
- Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)
- Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company
10:05-10:15 Break
10:15-11:40 GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance
- Define key AI terms
- Demystifying the different forms of AI
- Practical use-cases today
- Exciting use-cases for tomorrow
- Strategies for approach AI adoption
11:40-12:25 Break
12:25-1:45 Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases
- Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases
- How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud
1:45-1:55 Lunch Break
1:55-3:10 Select ASUs: Deeper Dive
3:10-3:20 Break
3:20-4:40 SOX & Internal Controls Update
- Risk assessment refresh
- Significant transactions and events
- SOX modernization and optimization
- Information used in controls
- Deficiencies & severity assessment
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45-10:05 SEC Update
- SEC Rulemaking agenda
- Proposed rules
- Pay vs Performance
- Staff Guidance
- Comment Letter trends
- MD&A
- ESG
- Climate disclosures status
- XBRL Tagging Issues
10:05-10:20 Break
10:20-11:35 Budgeting & Forecasting Best Practices
- Proven methods to build more accurate and agile budgets and forecasts
- How leading companies are adapting their models in fast-changing environments
- Connecting budget to strategy
- How to avoid common pitfalls
- Metrics and KPIs
11:35-11:45 Break
11:45-12:35 CFO Survey Results
- Key global trends
- Revenue growth optimism
- Improved financial forecasting
- Digital finance transformation
- Regional insights
12:35-1:15 Break
1:15-2:10 Tax Update
- One Big Beautiful Bill Act
- Legislative News
2:10-2:20 Break
2:20-3:40 Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues
- Contract modifications
- Identifying performance obligations
- Significant financing component
- Contingent revenue
- Performance obligations over time
- Costs to obtain a contract
3:40-3:50 Break
3:50-4:50 Cybersecurity Update
- New SEC Guidance on Information Security
- Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases
- What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, linkedin scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials
- Social engineering attacks
- What you can do - active management
CPE: Earn up to 16 credits
Speakers
- Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Glenn Snyder, Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A
- Dom Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner
- Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager
- Alex Brosseau, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy
- Amar Shah, Riveron, Managing Director
- Nick Damianides, FTI Consulting, Director
- Kevin Donofrio, KPMG, Director
- Rich Daisley, RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group
- V.K. Varadha, Riveron, Director
- Kizzy Guft, Protiviti, Managing Director
- Shawn Seasongood, Protiviti, Managing Director
- Devin Zeller, Protiviti, Director
- Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director
- Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zh2ul2
