2 Day SOX & Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) Update Training Course 2026: Real-world Lessons Learned, Current Survey Results, and Emerging Best Practices (ONLINE: July 14th - July 15th, 2026)

SOX and Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) expectations continue to evolve as organizations navigate new technologies, shifting risks, and rising stakeholder demands. This two-day virtual conference provides a comprehensive update on the state of SOX today - grounded in real-world lessons learned, current survey results, and emerging best practices.

Led by national accounting firm experts and enriched by candid industry panel discussions, the program explores the most common ICFR and ITGC trouble spots, trends shaping SOX programs, and practical examples of how companies are incorporating AI and automation into their controls environment. Sessions blend technical guidance with actionable insights to help participants strengthen, streamline, and future-proof their SOX and internal control processes.

Learning Objectives:

Apply the latest ICFR and SOX lessons learned, best practices, and survey insights to enhance your control environment

Identify common ITGC challenges and evaluate strategies to remediate and prevent recurring issues

Understand emerging SOX trends, including the impact of AI, automation, and tech-enabled control approaches

Compare approaches with peers through industry panel discussion and benchmark your SOX program against current practice

Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45-10:55 ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices

Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment and control selection and design

Controls related to significant unusual transactions

Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program

10:55-11:10 Break

11:10-12:25 IT General Controls: Demystified

ITGC Scoping for SOX Compliance

Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics

SOX Challenges in the Cloud

New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients

12:25-1:00 Lunch Break

1:00-2:15 Industry Panel Discussion

The panelists will share their experiences dealing with recent issues at their own organizations - this session will be driven by audience Q&A

2:15-2:25 Break

2:25-3:35 Dealing With Material Weaknesses

When things go wrong

Trends and patterns

Evaluate your auditor

Methods that work

3:35-3:40 Break

3:40-4:50 SOX Transformation: Case Study

What prompted the need for transformation

The Process

Pain Points

Insights and efficiencies realized

Tech/automation considerations

The people: internal group/external auditors

What you would do differently

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45-10:00 KPMG Insights on SOX Trends

10:00-10:15 Break

10:15-11:25 SOX Automation Use Cases

Ideation to Build to Monitoring

11:25-11:50 Break

11:50-1:10 SOX FAQs

Filing status and SOX Requirements

Internal Controls Disclosures

Deficiency Assessments

COSO Framework

Information Produced by Entity

1:10-1:50 Lunch

1:50-3:00 Third Party Risk Management

3:00-3:15 Break

3:15-4:40 SOX Testing: Best Practices

CPE: Earn up to 16 credits



Speakers

Will Abee , Deloitte, Accounting & Reporting Advisory Manager

, Deloitte, Accounting & Reporting Advisory Manager Dylan Fahy , Deloitte, Senior Manager

, Deloitte, Senior Manager Chad Ware , Protiviti, Director

, Protiviti, Director Lauren Massey , PwC, Partner

, PwC, Partner Debbie Biddle-Castillo , Baker Tilly, Principal

, Baker Tilly, Principal Industry Panelists, from Google, Bloom Energy and Tegna

Andrew Willis , Protiviti, Managing Director

, Protiviti, Managing Director Angela Barcelos , CFGI, Partner

, CFGI, Partner Maddie Barayan , Baker Tilly, Senior Manager, Risk Advisory

, Baker Tilly, Senior Manager, Risk Advisory Abby Coehn , Deloitte, Managing Director

, Deloitte, Managing Director Sue King , KPMG, SOX Offering Lead

, KPMG, SOX Offering Lead Neil White , Deloitte, Partner, Global Internal Audit Analytics Leader

, Deloitte, Partner, Global Internal Audit Analytics Leader Julius Hart, PwC, Senior Manager

