2 Day SOX & Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) Update Training Course 2026: Real-world Lessons Learned, Current Survey Results, and Emerging Best Practices (ONLINE: July 14th - July 15th, 2026)

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOX & Internal Controls Update 2026 (July 14th - July 15th, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SOX and Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) expectations continue to evolve as organizations navigate new technologies, shifting risks, and rising stakeholder demands. This two-day virtual conference provides a comprehensive update on the state of SOX today - grounded in real-world lessons learned, current survey results, and emerging best practices.
Led by national accounting firm experts and enriched by candid industry panel discussions, the program explores the most common ICFR and ITGC trouble spots, trends shaping SOX programs, and practical examples of how companies are incorporating AI and automation into their controls environment. Sessions blend technical guidance with actionable insights to help participants strengthen, streamline, and future-proof their SOX and internal control processes.
Learning Objectives:
- Apply the latest ICFR and SOX lessons learned, best practices, and survey insights to enhance your control environment
- Identify common ITGC challenges and evaluate strategies to remediate and prevent recurring issues
- Understand emerging SOX trends, including the impact of AI, automation, and tech-enabled control approaches
- Compare approaches with peers through industry panel discussion and benchmark your SOX program against current practice
Who Should Attend:
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45-10:55 ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices
- Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment and control selection and design
- Controls related to significant unusual transactions
- Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program
10:55-11:10 Break
11:10-12:25 IT General Controls: Demystified
- ITGC Scoping for SOX Compliance
- Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics
- SOX Challenges in the Cloud
- New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients
12:25-1:00 Lunch Break
1:00-2:15 Industry Panel Discussion
- The panelists will share their experiences dealing with recent issues at their own organizations - this session will be driven by audience Q&A
2:15-2:25 Break
2:25-3:35 Dealing With Material Weaknesses
- When things go wrong
- Trends and patterns
- Evaluate your auditor
- Methods that work
3:35-3:40 Break
3:40-4:50 SOX Transformation: Case Study
- What prompted the need for transformation
- The Process
- Pain Points
- Insights and efficiencies realized
- Tech/automation considerations
- The people: internal group/external auditors
- What you would do differently
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45-10:00 KPMG Insights on SOX Trends
10:00-10:15 Break
10:15-11:25 SOX Automation Use Cases
- Ideation to Build to Monitoring
11:25-11:50 Break
11:50-1:10 SOX FAQs
- Filing status and SOX Requirements
- Internal Controls Disclosures
- Deficiency Assessments
- COSO Framework
- Information Produced by Entity
1:10-1:50 Lunch
1:50-3:00 Third Party Risk Management
3:00-3:15 Break
3:15-4:40 SOX Testing: Best Practices
CPE: Earn up to 16 credits
Speakers
- Will Abee, Deloitte, Accounting & Reporting Advisory Manager
- Dylan Fahy, Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Chad Ware, Protiviti, Director
- Lauren Massey, PwC, Partner
- Debbie Biddle-Castillo, Baker Tilly, Principal
- Industry Panelists, from Google, Bloom Energy and Tegna
- Andrew Willis, Protiviti, Managing Director
- Angela Barcelos, CFGI, Partner
- Maddie Barayan, Baker Tilly, Senior Manager, Risk Advisory
- Abby Coehn, Deloitte, Managing Director
- Sue King, KPMG, SOX Offering Lead
- Neil White, Deloitte, Partner, Global Internal Audit Analytics Leader
- Julius Hart, PwC, Senior Manager
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iih11e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.