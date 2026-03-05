Barletta Boats introduces the Sanza: Pontoons with smart design and trusted quality in a streamlined package

BRISTOL, Ind., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barletta Boats today announced the launch of its newest model line, the Sanza, a thoughtfully simplified pontoon crafted for first-time owners and value-minded buyers who want trusted quality without unnecessary complexity. As the latest addition to Barletta’s award-winning line up, it’s a purposeful, easy-to-own pontoon that stays true to Barletta’s construction promise while welcoming more families into the on-water lifestyle.

A smart boat for smart buyers, the Sanza is designed for boaters who want confidence without complexity. It delivers everything boaters need—and nothing they don’t—through a streamlined build and carefully selected options list. Each model comes standard with the hallmark structural integrity of a Barletta, paired with the functional essentials that make time on the water easy, enjoyable and uncomplicated.

“The Sanza was created for boaters who wants to feel great about every inch of their investment,” said Josiah Druckenmiller, vice president of design and product development at Barletta. “We set out to simplify without sacrificing, delivering clean design, intuitive features and that unmistakable Barletta comfort in a package that’s easy to own and enjoy.”

Launching with two floorplans and a maximum rating of 150 horsepower, the Sanza offers smooth, dependable performance well suited for cruising, watersports and all-day family use. And, the Sanza delivers exceptional value in today’s market, with pricing designed to welcome more boaters into the Barletta ownership experience with a nationally advertised starting price under $35,000.

“Engineering the Sanza we focused on what matters most to boaters who value reliability and ease,” said Mike Chlebek, vice president of operations at Barletta. “This boat is structurally pure Barletta. It’s built strong, built smart and built to give owners confidence from their first launch to their hundredth.”

Like every model in the Barletta family, the Sanza includes the brand’s well-known customer-centric support, including access to Barletta’s Summer Hotline, offering real-time assistance during peak boating months. This commitment ensures that even first-time buyers feel fully supported as they learn, explore and grow into the on-water lifestyle.

The Sanza is available now through authorized Barletta dealers nationwide. For more information, visit www.barlettapontoonboats.com/sanza.

