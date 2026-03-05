MENA & Africa Circular Economy Metal Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Unlocking New Market Access and Revenue Streams While Supporting Environmental Sustainability

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA & Africa Circular Economy Metal Market Outlook to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MENA & Africa Circular Economy Metal Market, valued at approximately USD 30 billion, is experiencing significant growth fueled by increased urbanization, industrial expansion, and a stronger focus on sustainability.

The demand for recycled metals, especially aluminum and steel, has escalated due to their adoption in the construction and automotive sectors, both of which are aligning with circular economy principles.

Key market players include the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Egypt. The UAE, with its strategic location and advanced metal recycling infrastructure, stands as a significant hub. South Africa's rich mineral resources and established mining sector, along with Egypt's industrial growth, bolster the demand for recycled materials.

In 2023, Egypt implemented waste management reforms aimed at boosting recycling rates and reducing waste, targeting a 60% recycling rate for municipal solid waste by 2027. These reforms emphasize the integration of recycled materials in manufacturing, fostering a circular economy.

Competitive Landscape: The market is marked by a diverse mix of regional and global companies like ArcelorMittal, Emirates Global Aluminium, and Alcoa Corporation. These players drive innovation through geographic expansion and enhanced service delivery.

Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers: The rising demand for recycled metals is projected to surge, with expected consumption exceeding 20 million tons, particularly in construction and automotive sectors. This demand could boost the recycling sector's contribution to the regional economy by over $12 billion.

Government initiatives such as Egypt's National Waste Management Program, aiming for a 60% recycling rate by 2027, support this growth, backed by international funding, with the African Development Bank allocating over $600 million for sustainable projects.

Technological advancements in recycling, with investments in hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy expected to grow by 30%, further streamline processes by improving recovery and reducing energy consumption.

Market Challenges: Current recycling infrastructure is inadequate, with only 10-15% of waste metals recycled. An estimated $1.2 billion investment is necessary to develop comprehensive facilities. Additionally, inconsistent regulatory frameworks hinder compliance and investment, with only 35% of countries having established clear recycling regulations.

Future Outlook: The market outlook is optimistic, as regulatory enhancements and ambitious recycling targets anticipate increased participation from private sectors. The emphasis on e-waste recycling and closed-loop supply chains is expected to fortify industry growth, fostering a resilient and sustainable ecosystem.

Market Opportunities: Expansion of circular economy initiatives across more than 22 MENA countries presents new opportunities for businesses to enhance recycling capabilities. Furthermore, investment in advanced recycling technologies promises improved efficiency and cost reduction, enabling companies to meet evolving regulatory demands and strengthen their market position.

MENA & Africa Circular Economy Metal Market Segmentation

By Type: The market is segmented into categories such as Ferrous Metals, Non-Ferrous Metals, Precious Metals, Scrap Metal, Electronic Waste, and Industrial Waste. The Ferrous Metals segment leads due to its extensive application in construction and manufacturing industries.

By End-User: End-users are divided into Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Manufacturing, Government & Utilities, among others. The Construction sector remains the dominant end-user, propelled by ongoing infrastructure projects and urbanization.

Companies Featured

ArcelorMittal

Emirates Global Aluminium

Alcoa Corporation

Nucor Corporation

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Jindal Steel and Power Limited

African Rainbow Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Vedanta Resources Limited

Anglo American plc

