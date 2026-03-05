Atlantic Health, Lawrence Cooper to Be Honored at Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s Angel of Hope Gala

Millburn, NJ, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Health and PDFNJ Trustee Lawrence Cooper will be honored at the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s (PDFNJ) 32nd Angel of Hope Gala on April 29 at Liberty House in Jersey City. Set against the theme “A Night in Havana,” the gala recognizes individuals and organizations whose efforts continue to protect and strengthen New Jersey’s children, families, and communities in the fight against substance use.

“The Angel of Hope Gala provides an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important work the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey continues to do every day to help save lives and address the opioid and addiction crisis impacting our state,” said Elaine Pozycki, PDFNJ Board Chair. “At the same time, it allows us to honor the individuals and organizations who are leading the way in safeguarding New Jersey’s residents, families, and children. Our honorees demonstrate how collaboration, education, and community-building can make a meaningful difference and help create a stronger, healthier New Jersey.”

Atlantic Health will receive the Angel of Hope Award in recognition of its leadership to educate and safeguard New Jersey residents from the opioid crisis through dedicated community support and public health initiatives. Atlantic Health continues to be a leader in educating patients and clinicians on prescribing safe, non-opioid alternatives.

“Substance use disorder remains among the most challenging and stigmatized health conditions facing our state and nation,” said Saad Ehtisham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Health. “Our team is dedicated to helping individuals overcome this challenge through appropriate, high-quality treatment options supported by outpatient programs at our medical centers, educational initiatives, and cooperative action with local partners like Drug-Free New Jersey. We are grateful to be recognized for protecting and healing our friends and neighbors in the community.”

Cooper, a member of the PDFNJ Board of Trustees since its inception, will receive the J.P. Miele Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his tireless dedication and impactful leadership. He was a partner in the law firm of Miele, Cooper, Spinrad and Kronberg, specializing in litigation, real estate, transactions, wills, estate administration, and matrimonial law. He served for 12 years as the Municipal Court Judge for the Township of Livingston. Cooper was also elected president of the Essex County Municipal Courts Judges Association.

“It’s gratifying to be able to reflect back to the time when J.P. Miele decided to create the Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey to combat opioid and other drug use in New Jersey,” Cooper said. “During these past 50 years, through his efforts and the efforts of the wonderful people working at the PDFNJ, this organization has become the leading voice in saving lives from opioid and other drug use in our state.”

Elaine and Steve Pozycki, both members of the PDFNJ Board of Trustees, will serve as gala chairs.

More information about the event and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.drugfreenj.org/gala or by calling 973-275-7985.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.