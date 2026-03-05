Saudi Arabia Energy Efficient Buildings Industry Report 2025: Green Building Certifications and Massive Renewable Energy Investments Propel Sustainable Construction Growth

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Energy Efficient Buildings Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Energy Efficient Buildings Market, valued at USD 1.35 billion, is undergoing rapid growth, propelled by strong government initiatives under Vision 2030, which emphasize energy efficiency, sustainability, and carbon emission reduction through stringent regulations like the Saudi Building Code.

Key growth drivers include rapid urbanization, increased consumer awareness of sustainability, and the adoption of advanced building technologies leveraging IoT, AI, and smart materials for optimized energy consumption and operational efficiency. Significant government incentives, including subsidies and tax benefits for energy-efficient projects, further catalyze market expansion.

Metropolises such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam are pivotal players in the Saudi Arabia Energy Efficient Buildings Market, largely due to their brisk urban development, substantial infrastructure investment, and concentration of both public and private sector projects. Riyadh, the capital, is spearheading government-backed energy efficiency initiatives and smart city projects. Meanwhile, Jeddah and Dammam play crucial roles in major commercial and residential developments, making them central hubs for energy-efficient building solutions.

In 2023, the Saudi government's implementation of the Saudi Building Code (SBC), spearheaded by the Saudi Building Code National Committee, set forth rigorous energy efficiency standards mandatory for all new constructions. This regulatory framework mandates integrating energy-efficient technologies and practices across various sectors, aiming to curtail energy consumption in the building industry by 30% by 2030. Compliance is enforceable through obligatory design and construction standards, including enhanced insulation, efficient HVAC systems, and smart energy management solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Type: The segmentation encompasses Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Insulation Materials, Renewable Energy Integration (e.g., Solar PV, Solar Thermal), Water Conservation Technologies, Security and Access Control Systems, and Fire Protection Systems. These segments collectively enhance building energy efficiency through real-time monitoring, consumption reduction, thermal performance improvement, on-site renewable energy generation, and operational safety and efficiency.

By End-User: This segment includes Residential, Commercial (Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education), Industrial, and Government & Utilities. Residential sectors focus on smart energy management and improved insulation for cost reduction and comfort. Commercial entities prioritize advanced HVAC, lighting, and BEMS solutions for operational efficiency and sustainability certifications. Industrial players emphasize automation and resource conservation, while Government & Utilities sectors spearhead market adoption through regulatory enforcement and public project proliferation.

Competitive Landscape

The dynamic landscape in Saudi Arabia's Energy Efficient Buildings Market includes a mix of regional and international players. Leading companies such as Saudi Aramco, Saudi Electricity Company, Zamil Industrial, Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK KSA), Alfanar, Nesma & Partners, and more are key contributors driving innovation and market influence.

Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers: The government's substantial financial commitment of over SAR 100 billion towards enhancing building energy efficiencies underscores a strategic focus on sustainability, driven by Vision 2030. This fiscal impetus propels investments and regulatory measures supporting green construction projects nationwide.

Moreover, rising energy costs, which have driven electricity tariffs up by 30%, underscore the pressing need for energy efficiency solutions among both consumers and enterprises. This demand is catalyzing a shift towards a sustainable, energy-efficient construction market that effectively addresses soaring energy expenditures.

Technological Advancements: The launch of pioneering building materials, like insulated concrete forms and energy-efficient glazing, is transforming Saudi Arabia's construction sector. The robust market for these advanced materials aligns with national environmental goals, forecasted to reach SAR 15 billion. These innovations not only boost energy efficiency but also significantly lessen carbon footprints, elevating the appeal of energy-efficient buildings.

Market Challenges

Despite long-term energy savings, the considerable initial investment costs, averaging over SAR 1,200 per square meter, pose financial hurdles for investors and developers. Additionally, limited consumer awareness-with only 35% recognizing the benefits of energy-efficient buildings-further impairs market adoption, complicating developers' justifications for sustainable practices and technologies.

Future Outlook

The Saudi Arabia energy-efficient buildings sector looks promising, powered by consistent government backing and tech-driven advancements. As the nation prioritizes sustainability, integrating smart building technologies and renewable energy sources is projected to become standard across developments. Meanwhile, expanding green building certifications will likely encourage energy-efficient practices, promoting a competitive market that aligns with global sustainability and local environmental objectives.

Opportunities

The expansion of green building certifications, including LEED and BREEAM, emerges as a chief opportunity. With over 200 projects pursuing certification, this trend will boost the credibility of energy-efficient buildings and attract investment, driving market growth and encouraging sustainable construction methods. Additionally, the Saudi government's significant investment of SAR 50 billion into renewable energy will support the integration of sustainable energy sources in building designs, enhancing overall energy efficiency and reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

Companies Featured

