NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
March 5, 2026
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share Type
Number of Shares Vested
Wael Sawan
04 March 2026
SHEL (LSE)
295,466.00
Sinead Gorman
04 March 2026
SHEL (LSE)
175,695.15
Philippa Bounds
04 March 2026
SHEL (LSE)
27,721.36
Peter Costello
04 March 2026
SHEL (LSE)
50,402.48
Andrew Smith
04 March 2026
SHELL (AMS)
56,663.07
Rachel Solway
04 March 2026
SHEL (LSE)
24,949.23
Cederic Cremers
04 March 2026
SHELL (AMS)
37,775.38
Machteld de Haan
04 March 2026
SHELL (AMS)
37,775.38
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
NIL
Volume
295,466.00
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
295,466.00
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
04/03/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Sinead
Last Name(s)
Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
NIL
Volume
175,695.15
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
175,695.15
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
04/03/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Philippa
Last Name(s)
Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
NIL
Volume
27,721.36
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
27,721.36
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
04/03/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Peter
Last Name(s)
Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
NIL
Volume
50,402.48
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
50,402.48
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
04/03/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Andrew
Last Name(s)
Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
EUR
Price
NIL
Volume
56,663.07
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
56,663.07
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
04/03/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Rachel
Last Name(s)
Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
NIL
Volume
24,949.23
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
24,949.23
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
04/03/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Cederic
Last Name(s)
Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
EUR
Price
NIL
Volume
37,775.38
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
37,775.38
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
04/03/2026
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Machteld
Last Name(s)
de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)