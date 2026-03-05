1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Machteld

Last Name(s) de Haan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions

Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

Currency EUR

Price NIL

Volume 37,775.38

Total N/A

Aggregated information

Volume 37,775.38

Price NIL

Total N/A

Date of transaction 04/03/2026