Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
    
March 5, 2026   
    
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
    
PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of Shares Vested
Wael Sawan04 March 2026SHEL (LSE)295,466.00
Sinead Gorman04 March 2026SHEL (LSE)175,695.15
Philippa Bounds04 March 2026SHEL (LSE)27,721.36
Peter Costello04 March 2026SHEL (LSE)50,402.48
Andrew Smith04 March 2026SHELL (AMS)56,663.07
Rachel Solway04 March 2026SHEL (LSE)24,949.23
Cederic Cremers04 March 2026SHELL (AMS)37,775.38
Machteld de Haan04 March 2026SHELL (AMS)37,775.38
    
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
    
    
Julie Keefe   
Deputy Company Secretary  
    
ENQUIRIES   
    
Shell Media Relations  
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
    


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume295,466.00
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 295,466.00
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume175,695.15
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 175,695.15
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume27,721.36
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 27,721.36
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Peter
Last Name(s)Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume50,402.48
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 50,402.48
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume56,663.07
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 56,663.07
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources and Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume24,949.23
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 24,949.23
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Cederic
Last Name(s)Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume37,775.38
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 37,775.38
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Machteld
Last Name(s)de Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2023 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume37,775.38
TotalN/A
Aggregated information 
Volume 37,775.38
PriceNIL
TotalN/A
Date of transaction 04/03/2026
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • March 04, 2026 14:14 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares       04 March 2026 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 04 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for...

    Read More
  • March 04, 2026 06:35 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Director/PDMR Shareholding

    NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES     March 4,...

    Read More