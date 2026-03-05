Indium Mining (Flat Panel Displays, Solders, PV Cells, Thermal Interface Materials) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indium Mining Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Flat Panel Displays, Solders, PV Cells, Thermal Interface Materials), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global indium mining market size was estimated at USD 245.3 million in 2024, projected to reach USD 415.4 million by 2033, marking a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2033. This surge is propelled by the increasing use of indium in advanced electronics, notably in indium tin oxide (ITO) for flat-panel displays, touchscreens, and photovoltaic cells.

The expansion of renewable energy projects bolsters the market, with indium as a crucial component for thin-film solar panels. Emphasizing sustainability, the market is shifting towards improved resource efficiency and recycling methods. As primary sources of indium are limited, recovery from secondary materials like electronic waste and zinc byproducts becomes vital.

This circular strategy reduces mining dependence, curbing environmental impact and lowering extraction-related carbon emissions. Governments and corporations are upholding stricter environmental standards and responsible sourcing practices to ensure supply security while minimizing the ecological footprint.

Technological innovations are transforming the indium mining industry by enhancing extraction efficiency and recovery. Cutting-edge techniques in hydrometallurgy and solvent extraction are making the recovery process more selective and cost-effective, particularly from complex ores. The integration of automation, data analytics, and real-time process monitoring optimizes precision and reduces waste.

Furthermore, advancements in recycling extend indium's lifecycle, facilitating recovery from obsolete electronic products, thus strengthening supply resilience and supporting global demand in electronics and renewable sectors.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore key market players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to guide strategic decisions and uncover new revenue streams.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $245.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $415.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

China Tin Group (Yunnan Tin Company) Ltd.

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

Guangxi Debang Technology Co., Ltd.

Indium Corporation

Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

Teck Resources Limited

Umicore NV

Young Poong Corporation

Zhuzhou Smelter Group Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bwd6b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment