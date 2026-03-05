Biodiversity Conservation in Mining Industry Research and Forecast Report 2025-2033

Dublin, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodiversity Conservation in Mining Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Mitigation & Biodiversity Offsets, Rehabilitation & Ecological Restoration, Monitoring, Surveillance & Verification) and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global biodiversity conservation in mining market size is projected to expand from USD 3.04 billion in 2024 to USD 6.41 billion by 2033, experiencing a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is driven by strategies that minimize environmental impacts, safeguard ecosystems, and integrate sustainable land use and habitat rehabilitation across the mining lifecycle. As international governments enforce stricter environmental regulations, mining companies must incorporate biodiversity management into their operations, creating a demand for conservation solutions and services.

Market growth is also fueled by investor and market-driven demands, as financial stakeholders increasingly prioritize companies with strong environmental and social performance records. Securing investment and maintaining a positive corporate image now depend on biodiversity-positive operations. Advanced technologies, such as remote sensing, satellite imagery, drones, and AI-based systems, play a pivotal role in real-time biodiversity assessments and informed decision-making, allowing companies to better identify and protect sensitive ecosystems.

The emphasis on land reclamation and ecological restoration post-mine closure further accelerates market growth, with companies setting nature-positive targets to restore habitats and encourage ecosystem recovery. These initiatives reduce mining's environmental footprint while opening commercial opportunities for providers specializing in mine rehabilitation and restoration planning.

Additionally, community involvement, including indigenous participation, is key to fostering transparency, trust, and sustainability. This collaborative approach spurs companies to boost their conservation investments, promoting inclusive frameworks and driving market expansion.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Global Biodiversity Conservation In Mining Market Report Segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Mitigation & Biodiversity Offsets

Rehabilitation & Ecological Restoration

Monitoring, Surveillance & Verification

Consulting, Permitting & Biodiversity Action Planning

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

