Virtual Humans Everywhere: iFLYTEK Brings AI Service into Real-World Scenarios at MWC26

At MWC26, iFLYTEK presented a comprehensive lineup of virtual human technologies, drawing strong interest across the exhibition floor. Powered by iFLYTEK's integrated AI infrastructure, virtual humans can now perceive, move, interact, and serve in the real world.





GuideX: A Complete Service Loop

The centerpiece of the showcase is GuideX, iFLYTEK’s intelligent virtual human solution for high-traffic public environments.

In an airport setting, for example, GuideX manages the full passenger service flow at a single terminal, from greeting and answering questions to check-in assistance and gate guidance. Instead of relying on separate kiosks or service counters, it integrates these functions into one interface, streamlining the passenger journey and improving operational efficiency.

The system supports multimodal interaction, including voice, touch, gesture, and visual recognition. It understands spoken questions, interprets user cues, and responds naturally, functioning as an intelligent service hub rather than a basic talking avatar.

GuideX operates as a 24/7 service assistant in busy public environments. Beyond airports, it is also designed for a wide range of service settings, including train stations, hotels, shopping malls, exhibition venues, and command centers.





Extending Service into Motion

Complementing fixed terminals, iFLYTEK also presents its Mobile Digital Human. It combines multimodal interaction with autonomous navigation and obstacle avoidance, suitable for environments that require mobility, including exhibition halls, museums, and corporate campuses. By moving alongside visitors and delivering contextual explanations in real time, the system extends virtual human services from stationary touchpoints into dynamic spaces.

Personal Digital Identity: OmniAvatar

iFLYTEK also showcases OmniAvatar, a virtual human creation platform that enables rapid cloning of voice and appearance for customized service avatars and digital presenters.

In collaboration with the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, it has helped individuals who have lost their voice or mobility create personalized avatars and synthetic voices. It can also create digital twins for media professionals and content creators, enabling personalized virtual hosts for IP creation.

Embodied Intelligence: iFLYTEK Guide01

Another highlight is iFLYTEK Guide01, an embodied AI service robot that has attracted crowds with its lively on-site dance demonstrations. With flexible mobility and integrated AI perception capabilities, Guide01 gives AI a tangible physical presence within real-world environments.





“Our virtual human technologies are built to integrate into real service scenarios across industries,” said Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK. “They help organizations deliver efficient services while making human-AI interaction more natural and accessible in everyday work and life.”

iFLYTEK showcases its virtual human and embodied AI solutions March 2–5 at Hall 4, Stand B20. Visitors can also explore the company’s AI infrastructure and AI translation technologies on display at the booth.

Learn more at: https://bit.ly/406mi7F

Media contact: Jack Zheng, jkzheng@iflytek.com




