GLP-1 Receptor Agonist (Trulicity, Wegovy, Ozempic, Mounjaro) Market Trends Analysis Report 2026

The global GLP-1 receptor agonist market size was estimated at USD 70.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 201.79 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.78% from 2026 to 2033.

The launch of new glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist products, a robust product pipeline for both diabetes & obesity applications, and the high efficacy of these drugs are anticipated to propel market growth.







In May 2024, Innovent Biologics announced that its type 2 diabetes candidate, mazdutide, outperformed Eli Lilly's Trulicity (dulaglutide) in a Phase III trial. The study established that mazdutide was superior in glycemic control and provided numerous cardiometabolic benefits, comprising weight loss & improvements in blood lipid levels, liver enzymes, serum uric acid, & blood pressure.



Other companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., D&D Pharmatech, Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), and Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd, are also involved in developing new glucagon-like peptide 1 drugs. For instance, in October 2023, Carmot Therapeutics, Inc. published preliminary results from the single ascending dose (SAD) phase of an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for CT-996, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) that is presently being assessed in a first-in-human clinical trial in individuals who are overweight or obese. Thus, increasing research in the field of GLP-1 receptor agonists is expected to drive market growth.



Moreover, the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes is expected to drive the growth of the GLP-1 receptor agonist industry. The overweight and obese population is at a high risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular illness. Worldwide obesity rates are rising, and it is widely acknowledged that this is one of the major public health issues of the present day.

According to the World Heart Federation's global estimate, almost 2.3 billion children and adults worldwide suffer from obesity and overweight. Additionally, according to the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), over 90% of individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes are either overweight or have some degree of obesity. Therefore, the rising obese and diabetes populations are driving the demand for GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs for treatment worldwide.



The high advantages associated with the use of GLP-1 drugs over other medicines, along with increasing investment in the R&D of new GLP-1 drugs, are driving market growth. Several GLP agonists have been linked to weight loss or weight neutrality, which is advantageous for people with diabetes since obesity frequently makes the disease worse.

The lowering of appetite and the delayed stomach emptying contribute to the weight loss effect. Moreover, in November 2023, Novo Nordisk announced its intention to invest approximately 16 billion Danish kroner in developing GLP-1 drugs. This is roughly equivalent to USD 2.32 billion (€2.14 billion). These initiatives are anticipated to drive the market's growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $70.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $201.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity

Increasing R&D activities for developing novel therapeutics

Formulation advancements of oral GLP-1 receptor agonists

Increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment options for diabetes

Market restraint analysis

Product failure

Patent expiry of blockbuster drugs during the forecast period

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Patent Expiry Analysis

Companies Featured

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

AstraZeneca

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report Segmentation



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Ozempic

Trulicity

Mounjaro

Wegovy

Rybelsus

Saxenda

Victoza

Zepbound

Other Products

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Obesity

Route of administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Parenteral

Oral

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

