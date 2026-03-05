Ovis Creative and Metasys Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Capabilities and Deliver Enhanced Value to Clients

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovis Creative — a New York-based agency delivering specialized creative, marketing communications, and digital platforms for sophisticated financial firms — and Metasys Technologies — a global digital services and transformation firm backed by private equity firm Arkview Capital that provides digital marketing, enterprise technology, data & AI, procurement and HR solutions — today announced a partnership designed to accelerate growth, broaden service offerings, and enhance value for institutional clients worldwide.

This collaboration brings together Ovis Creative’s deep expertise in brand strategy, design, and messaging for alternative investment managers — including hedge funds, private equity and private credit firms, real estate, and venture capital — as well as family offices and wealth advisors, with the scaled digital marketing and technology infrastructure of Metasys. Together, the firms will deliver a more comprehensive, AI-enabled suite of integrated solutions spanning creative, digital marketing, and growth enablement tailored to the evolving needs of asset managers, institutional investors, and wealth platforms.

For Ovis Creative, the relationship represents a significant step forward in its ability to elevate the client experience and expand its portfolio of services, particularly across digital and performance marketing. With access to Metasys’s global delivery infrastructure, advanced analytics, and AI-supported platforms, Ovis will also deepen its capabilities across SEO, GEO (AI optimization), paid media, lead generation, and investor journey optimization, while continuing to deliver the high-touch, institutionally aligned creative work its clients expect.

“This is an exciting step in Ovis Creative’s evolution as a comprehensive strategic growth partner for our clients,” said Lauren Colonna, Founder and Managing Partner of Ovis Creative. “Metasys gives us the infrastructure and advanced digital marketing capabilities needed to meet growing client demand while preserving the creative excellence, high-touch collaborative experience, and institutional focus that defines our work. Together, we are uniquely equipped to help our clients deepen investor trust, drive engagement, and raise capital with greater clarity and impact, delivering the tools and support they need to grow and achieve success in an increasingly complex environment.”

For Metasys, the collaboration adds a differentiated creative and strategic layer to its digital marketing solutions, strengthening its ability to serve complex financial clients end-to-end. It also marks an expansion of Metasys’s presence and expertise across alternative asset management, private equity, and wealth advisory firms, supported by Ovis’s long-standing relationships and domain specialization in these sectors.

“We’re excited to partner with Ovis Creative and bring their creative and strategic expertise into the Metasys Technologies platform,” said Raghu Puri, CEO of Metasys Technologies. “Ovis adds a powerful creative engine to our digital marketing and growth solutions, while also accelerating our expansion into private equity and wealth management sectors. This partnership allows us to deliver more holistic, differentiated outcomes for clients, combining strategy, creativity, technology, and performance at scale.”

Clients of both firms will benefit from expanded global resources, continued investment in advanced tools and AI-enabled solutions, and a more seamless integration of creative and digital execution. Ovis Creative’s leadership, team, brand, and client-facing operations remain unchanged, reinforcing a shared commitment to responsiveness, quality, and long-term client alignment.





About Ovis Creative

Ovis Creative is a New York-based agency that partners with leading financial institutions to simplify complexity and drive measurable outcomes through strategic marketing communications and digital execution. For more than 17 years, the firm has worked alongside alternative investment managers — including hedge funds, private equity and private credit firms, real estate, and venture capital — as well as family offices, wealth advisors, and related service providers across the U.S. and globally.

We help clients define their value, articulate their edge, and build lasting trust with allocators, clients, and stakeholders. Operating in highly competitive markets, our clients rely on us to deliver clear communication, investor confidence, and differentiated positioning — critical drivers of capital raising, investor engagement, and long-term success.

We bring together strategy, messaging, design, and execution to deliver high-impact materials and platforms that scale with our clients as they grow. From pitchbooks to performance reporting, brand identity to institutional websites, we build brands and create investor-ready tools that communicate with authority to drive growth and raise capital.

More than a creative agency, Ovis serves as an embedded strategic partner — aligning closely with our clients’ objectives to elevate communications, enhance credibility, and support platform growth with sophistication and precision.

For more information, please visit: www.oviscreative.com





About Metasys

Metasys is an Atlanta-based global digital services and transformation firm with more than twenty-five years of experience helping organizations grow and operate more effectively. Backed by Arkview Capital, the firm partners with enterprise and growth-stage companies across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Metasys delivers integrated solutions spanning digital marketing, enterprise technology, data & AI, procurement and HR solutions. Clients rely on Metasys to execute complex, business-critical initiatives, from digital transformation and technology implementation to workforce enablement and strategic sourcing, with discipline, accountability, and measurable results.

With global delivery capability and long-standing client relationships, Metasys supports some of the world’s leading brands in strengthening operations, enhancing digital capabilities, and improving performance across functions and regions.

As part of its continued expansion in Marketing Solutions, Metasys has strengthened its capabilities through strategic investments in NVISH and its partnership with Ovis Creative, bringing together strategy, technology, and creative expertise to deliver integrated solutions that drive sustainable growth and long-term enterprise value.

For more information, please visit: www.metasyinc.com



