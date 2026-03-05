Aero Continues Weekly Flights to Maui Through Summer 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aero ( www.aero.com ), the by-the-seat private airline, has announced an extension of its scheduled service between Van Nuys Airport (VNY) in Los Angeles and Kahului Airport (OGG) in Maui. Originally launched in November due to strong demand for premium nonstop flights to Hawaii, the Van Nuys–Maui route will now operate through August 2. Tickets start at $5,995 one-way.

Flight Schedule

Saturdays :

• Depart Los Angeles (VNY) at 10:45am PT, Arrive in Maui (OGG) at 1:35pm HT



Sundays :

• Depart Maui (OGG) at 12:00pm HT, Arrive in Los Angeles (VNY) at 8:15pm PT



A New Era of Travel

The Maui route is operated aboard Aero’s long-range Gulfstream IV-SP with seating for just 10 passengers, offering a spacious alternative to traditional commercial flights between Los Angeles and Hawaii. Aero flights operate between private FBO terminals where guests arrive just 20 minutes before take off. In-flight a robust dining program features a menu from Erewhon on departures to Maui and Spago on return flights to Los Angeles. Complimentary amenities elevate the travel experience, including Spa in The Sky wellness programming, high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi, and a top-shelf open bar.

Spa in The Sky

Aero’s Spa in The Sky program offers a trio of restorative wellness amenities, bringing resort-level self-care to 38,000 feet. Guests on Aero can begin their island escape with the 111SKIN Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask, a powerful cooling formula that revitalizes the under eyes, followed by the Ormus Myst Face & Body Mist, a botanical infusion of rose and jasmine that transforms the cabin into a sanctuary of self-care. For advanced skincare at altitude, Aero also offers the TheraFace Mask Glo by Therabody, an LED light therapy treatment designed to boost radiance and soften the appearance of fine lines in just 12 minutes. Guests may select their preferred treatment or enjoy all three, easing into a state of relaxation before arriving in Maui.

About Aero

Aero effortlessly merges the worlds of hospitality, design, and travel, delivering a private jet experience at a fraction of the cost. Travel begins at private FBO terminals with no lines or crowds. Once aboard the sleek black jets, endless complimentary amenities await, including an elevated dining experience, top-shelf open bar, and Starlink Wi-Fi. Guests can book a ticket on Aero's website: www.aero.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d510d65f-e8e5-4be1-b6cc-1819d0ae6fc4

Media Contact

J Public Relations

aero@jpublicrelations.com

